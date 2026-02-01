Who Has the Most Grammy Awards Ever? Find Out

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

We’re counting down to the 2026 Grammy Awards! From show-stopping performances and big wins to the must-see red carpet fashion, music’s biggest night is almost here. As the industry’s top stars gather to celebrate the year’s best in music, fans will be watching closely — from the winners to the looks. But when it comes to Grammy history, one artist stands above the rest.

Find out who holds the record for the most Grammy Awards ever below. Hint: the crown belongs to a queen.

What Day Are the 2026 Grammys?

The 2026 Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 1, airing at 8 p.m. ET from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony will once again be hosted by Trevor Noah.

Who Is Performing at the 2026 Grammys?

Music’s biggest night is bringing together an exciting roster of artists for the 2026 Grammy Awards, and performances are already starting to roll out. Confirmed acts for this year’s show include Sabrina Carpenter, who is returning to the stage along with all eight Best New Artist nominees — Addison Rae, Alex Warren, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, SOMBR and The Marías — performing in a special segment. Other performers added to the lineup are Justin Bieber and hip-hop icons Clipse and Pharrell Williams, plus tributes featuring Reba McEntire, Lauryn Hill and others during the ceremony’s In Memoriam portion.

Last year’s 2025 Grammys featured standout performances from a mix of established and rising stars. The main ceremony included Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Doechii, RAYE, Carpenter, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, Shakira and Teddy Swims, plus tributes and ensemble moments honoring music legends.

Who Has the Most Grammy Awards?

All hail Queen Bey. Beyoncé officially holds the record for the most Grammy Awards ever, cementing her place in music history. She first broke the record in 2023 and extended it further at the 2025 Grammy Awards, where she won Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter — bringing her total to 35 Grammys, the most of any artist.

While accepting her historical win onstage in 23′, she shared: “I’m trying not to be too emotional. I’m trying to just receive this night. I’d like to thank the queer community for your love, for inventing the genre. God bless you,” as reported by Elle. She went on to thank her family and her late Uncle Johnny, who she referred to in her Renaissance album as “making her dress.”

After the show, she took to social media to share a captivating photograph while wearing a futuristic pink suede bodysuit/dress, gold bra and a flat gold hat to match, along with diamond adorned earrings and glasses, as she held her multiple Grammys. In her caption, she showed immense gratitude towards her fans, who are called the Hive (we’re proud members!), and she shared in the caption: “We won 3 y’all! To my Hive, thank y’all so much for all of your love and loyalty! It feels great to be honored for the vocal performance. Thank you to all the talented vocalists who killed those beautiful TikTok renditions! I feel very grateful and filled with joy!”

There are other legendary and successful artists that follow the Queen’s reign. Stevie Wonder has 25, Beyonce’s husband Jay-Z has 25, U2 has 22, Bruce Springsteen has 20, and Aretha Franklin and Paul McCartney have 18, per the Grammy’s official website.