Who Won Country Album of the Year at the 2025 Grammys?

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Grammys featured many historic moments, from first-time Grammy wins to debut Album of the Year victories. One of the biggest nights in music took place on Sunday, February 2, 2025. In a major moment for country music, the award for Country Album of the Year was presented by former country singer-turned-pop star Taylor Swift. It went to an artist who just so happened to win their very first Grammy for an album. Any guesses? In case you missed the awards show, keep reading to find out.

Who Won Country Album of the Year?

Beyoncé took home Country Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter, making her the first Black artist to win a Grammy in the category. During her acceptance speech, the “Halo” singer shared, “Wow I really was not expecting this.” She added, “I want to thank God that I am able to still do what I love after so many years. Oh my God.”

This marks another huge achievement for Beyoncé, who remains the most decorated artist in Grammy history. This major win comes shortly after she announced her Cowboy Carter Tour, which will stop in cities like Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and more. For more details on her upcoming tour, visit Beyonce.com.

Who Won Album of the Year?

Album of the Year also went to Queen Bey herself. Returning to the stage, she expressed, “I just feel very full and very honored. It’s been many, many years.” The mother of three continued, “I just want to thank the Grammys, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer, for all of the hard work.” She concluded, “I want to dedicate this to Miss [Linda] Martell, and I’ll just hopefully keep pushing forward, opening doors.”

Did Taylor Swift Win a Grammy?

Taylor is known for winning several Grammys every year, but in 2025, the “Love Story” hitmaker left the awards show empty-handed. She was nominated in six categories, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Pop Duo/Group Performance, and more.