Grammys 2025 Winners: All the Stars Who Won Awards

View gallery Image Credit: Getty Images for The Recording A

The 2025 Grammy Awards took place at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 2, to recognize the celebrity music artists and rising stars we all know and love. This past year, the music industry saw some huge successes among artists, such as Sabrina Carpenter, who won the Grammy for “Best Pop Solo Performance” for her world-famous single “Espresso.” But Sabrina’s win came early. Hours before the ceremony began, she and several artists were announced as winners. So, who else took home an award?

To see the full winners list for this year’s Grammys, keep reading!

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Alissia

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Daniel Nigro — WON

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Jessi Alexander

Amy Allen — WON

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

RAYE

Best Pop Solo Performance

“BODYGUARD” – Beyoncé

“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter — WON

“Apple” – Charli xcx

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish

“Good Luck, Babe! “– Chappell Roan

Best Dance/Electronic Performance

“She’s Gone, Dance On” – Disclosure

“Loved” – Four Tet

“Leavemealone” – Fred Again.. & Baby Keem

“Neverender” – Justice & Tame Impala – WON

“Witchy” – KAYTRANADA feat. Childish Gambino

Best Dance Pop Recording

“Make You Mine” – Madison Beer

“Von Dutch” – Charli xcx — WON

“L’Amour De Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]” – Billie Eilish

“Yes, and?” – Ariana Grande

“Got Me Started” – Troye Sivan

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Brat – Charli xcx — WON

Three – Four Tet

Hyperdrama – Justice

TIMELESS – KAYTRANADA

Telos – Zedd

Best Rock Performance

“Now & Then” – The Beatles — WON

“Beautiful People (Stay High)” – The Black Keys

“The American Dream Is Killing Me” – Green Day

“Gift Horse” – IDLES

“Dark Matter” – Pearl Jam

“Broken Man” – St. Vincent

Best Metal Performance

“Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça Ira!)” – Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le — WON

“Crown of Horns” – Judas Priest

“Suffocate” – Knocked Loose feat. Poppy

“Screaming Suicide” – Metallica

“Cellar Door” – Spiritbox

Best Rock Song

“Beautiful People (Stay High)” – Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen & Daniel Nakamura, songwriters (The Black Keys)

“Broken Man” – Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent) — WON

“Dark Matter” – Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Pearl Jam)

“Dilemma” – Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool & Mike Dirnt, songwriters (Green Day)

“Gift Horse” – Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan & Joe Talbot, songwriters (IDLES)

Best Rock Album

Happiness Bastards – The Black Crowes

Romance – Fontaines D.C.

Saviors – Green Day

TANGK – IDLES

Dark Matter – Pearl Jam

Hackney Diamonds – The Rolling Stones — WON

No Name – Jack White

Best Alternative Music Performance

“Neon Pill “– Cage the Elephant

“Song of the Lake” – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

“Starburster” – Fontaines D.C.

“Bye Bye” – Kim Gordon

“Flea” – St. Vincent — WON

Best Music Video

“Tailor Swif” – A$AP Rocky

“360” – Charli xcx

“Houdini” – Eminem

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar — WON

“Fortnight” – Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone

Best Music Film

American Symphony (Jon Batiste) — WON

June (June Carter Cash)

Kings from Queens (Run DMC)

Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple (Steven Van Zandt)

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma” – Luke Combs

“Better Place” – *NSYNC & Justin Timberlake

“Can’t Catch Me Now” – Olivia Rodrigo

“It Never Went Away” – Jon Batiste — WON

“Love Will Survive” – Barbra Streisand

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words – Various Artists; Guy Oldfield, producer

…And Your Ass Will Follow – George Clinton

Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones – Dolly Parton

Last Sundays in the Plains: A Centennial Celebration – Jimmy Carter — WON

My Name Is Barbra – Barbra Streisand

Best Comedy Album

Armageddon – Ricky Gervais

The Dreamer – Dave Chappelle — WON

The Prisoner – Jim Gaffigan

Someday You’ll Die – Nikki Glaser

Where Was I – Trevor Noah

Best Música Urbana Album

Nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana – Bad Bunny

Rayo – J Balvin

FERXXOCALIPSIS – Feid

Las Letras Ya No Importan – Residente — WON

att. – Young Miko