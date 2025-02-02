Grammys 2025 Winners: All the Stars Who Won Awards

The 2025 Grammy Awards took place at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 2, to recognize the celebrity music artists and rising stars we all know and love. This past year, the music industry saw some huge successes among artists, such as Sabrina Carpenter, who won the Grammy for “Best Pop Solo Performance” for her world-famous single “Espresso.” But Sabrina’s win came early. Hours before the ceremony began, she and several artists were announced as winners. So, who else took home an award?
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Alissia
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Ian Fitchuk
Mustard
Daniel Nigro — WON
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Jessi Alexander
Amy Allen — WON
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
RAYE
Best Pop Solo Performance
“BODYGUARD” – Beyoncé
“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter — WON
“Apple” – Charli xcx
“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish
“Good Luck, Babe! “– Chappell Roan
Best Dance/Electronic Performance
“She’s Gone, Dance On” – Disclosure
“Loved” – Four Tet
“Leavemealone” – Fred Again.. & Baby Keem
“Neverender” – Justice & Tame Impala – WON
“Witchy” – KAYTRANADA feat. Childish Gambino
Best Dance Pop Recording
“Make You Mine” – Madison Beer
“Von Dutch” – Charli xcx — WON
“L’Amour De Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]” – Billie Eilish
“Yes, and?” – Ariana Grande
“Got Me Started” – Troye Sivan
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Brat – Charli xcx — WON
Three – Four Tet
Hyperdrama – Justice
TIMELESS – KAYTRANADA
Telos – Zedd
Best Rock Performance
“Now & Then” – The Beatles — WON
“Beautiful People (Stay High)” – The Black Keys
“The American Dream Is Killing Me” – Green Day
“Gift Horse” – IDLES
“Dark Matter” – Pearl Jam
“Broken Man” – St. Vincent
Best Metal Performance
“Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça Ira!)” – Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le — WON
“Crown of Horns” – Judas Priest
“Suffocate” – Knocked Loose feat. Poppy
“Screaming Suicide” – Metallica
“Cellar Door” – Spiritbox
Best Rock Song
“Beautiful People (Stay High)” – Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen & Daniel Nakamura, songwriters (The Black Keys)
“Broken Man” – Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent) — WON
“Dark Matter” – Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Pearl Jam)
“Dilemma” – Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool & Mike Dirnt, songwriters (Green Day)
“Gift Horse” – Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan & Joe Talbot, songwriters (IDLES)
Best Rock Album
Happiness Bastards – The Black Crowes
Romance – Fontaines D.C.
Saviors – Green Day
TANGK – IDLES
Dark Matter – Pearl Jam
Hackney Diamonds – The Rolling Stones — WON
No Name – Jack White
Best Alternative Music Performance
“Neon Pill “– Cage the Elephant
“Song of the Lake” – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
“Starburster” – Fontaines D.C.
“Bye Bye” – Kim Gordon
“Flea” – St. Vincent — WON
Best Music Video
“Tailor Swif” – A$AP Rocky
“360” – Charli xcx
“Houdini” – Eminem
“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar — WON
“Fortnight” – Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone
Best Music Film
American Symphony (Jon Batiste) — WON
June (June Carter Cash)
Kings from Queens (Run DMC)
Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple (Steven Van Zandt)
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma” – Luke Combs
“Better Place” – *NSYNC & Justin Timberlake
“Can’t Catch Me Now” – Olivia Rodrigo
“It Never Went Away” – Jon Batiste — WON
“Love Will Survive” – Barbra Streisand
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words – Various Artists; Guy Oldfield, producer
…And Your Ass Will Follow – George Clinton
Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones – Dolly Parton
Last Sundays in the Plains: A Centennial Celebration – Jimmy Carter — WON
My Name Is Barbra – Barbra Streisand
Best Comedy Album
Armageddon – Ricky Gervais
The Dreamer – Dave Chappelle — WON
The Prisoner – Jim Gaffigan
Someday You’ll Die – Nikki Glaser
Where Was I – Trevor Noah
Best Música Urbana Album
Nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana – Bad Bunny
Rayo – J Balvin
FERXXOCALIPSIS – Feid
Las Letras Ya No Importan – Residente — WON
att. – Young Miko