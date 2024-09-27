Eric Adams’ Son: Everything to Know About the NYC Mayor’s Kid

Image Credit: WireImage

Eric Adams prefers to keep his family out of the spotlight, but his recent indictment turned his world upside down. The mayor of New York City is also a father to one child, whom he shares with a former partner. Although Eric is one of the most well-known politicians, his son embarked on a different career.

Who Is Eric Adams’ Son?

Eric shares his son, Jordan Coleman, with his ex-girlfriend Chrisena Coleman. The co-parents split when Jordan was a child, and the Democrat eventually moved on with his current partner, Tracey Collins.

What Does Eric Adams’ Son Do for a Living?

Jordan works as an actor, a filmmaker and a rapper. He previously voiced the character Tyrone in Nickelodeon’s hit children’s animated series The Backyardigans. He then wrote, produced and starred in his 2011 film, Payin’ the Price.

Per PEOPLE, Jordan previously spoke with The New York Post about his career. He told the outlet that his “end goal” was to “be a filmmaker, whether it’s as a producer, an actor, director or whatever.” However, he also wanted to establish himself as a hip-hop artist, adding, “I want to be like Marky Mark turning into Mark Wahlberg or Will Smith, you know what I’m saying?”

Is Eric Adams Married?

Eric and Tracey are not married, but they’ve been together for years. It’s unclear when the couple started dating.

What Did Eric Adams Do?

Eric was indicted in September 2024 by the federal government. Per CNN, the indictment read, “For nearly a decade, Adams sought and accepted improper valuable benefits, such as luxury international travel, including from wealthy foreign businesspeople and at least one Turkish government official seeking to gain influence over him.”

The mayor was formally charged with one count of conspiracy to receive campaign contributions from foreign nationals and commit wire fraud and bribery, one count of wire fraud, two counts of soliciting campaign contributions from foreign nationals and one count of soliciting and accepting a bribe.

Eric, however, denied any wrongdoing in a speech, calling the charges “entirely false” and “based on lies.”

“If I’m charged, I know I’m innocent,” he insisted. “I will request an immediate trial so New Yorkers can hear the truth.”

Before his indictment was unsealed, Gracie Mansion was raided by federal agents, and they seized Eric’s phone. His attorney, Alex Spiro, pointed out that the mayor would have “happily turned it in.”

“They send a dozen agents to pick up a phone when we would have happily turned it in,” the lawyer said. “Federal agents appeared this morning at Gracie Mansion in an effort to create a spectacle (again) and take [Adams’] phone (again). He has not been arrested and looks forward to his day in court.”