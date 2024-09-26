Why Was Eric Adams Indicted? The NYC Mayor’s Charges

Image Credit: Getty Images

Mayor Eric Adams‘ indictment made headlines on Wednesday, September 25, when he released a recorded statement. While insisting on his innocence, the New York City native claimed he is a “target” and that the federal government’s forthcoming charges against him are “based on lies.” Not only do New Yorkers want to know why Adams is being indicted, but people across the nation is also wondering what the Democrat did.

Why Was Mayor Eric Adams Indicted?

Adams’ indictment is still sealed at the time of publication. It’s currently unclear what federal charges he is facing.

A defiant Eric Adams responded in a taped message after he became the first sitting mayor in New York City history to be indicted while in office. pic.twitter.com/xNlCYQkZmB — New York Post (@nypost) September 26, 2024

Was Eric Adams Arrested?

After news broke of his indictment, Adams was not immediately arrested. However, he spoke out about the charges he was facing in an address from Gracie Mansion.

“My fellow New Yorkers, it is now my belief that the federal government intends to charge me with a crime,” he said in a recorded statement. “If so, these charges are entirely false, based on lies, but they would not be surprising.”

Adams continued by saying that he “always knew that if [he] stood [his] ground” that he would “be a target.”

“A target I became,” he added. “For months, leaks and rumors have been aimed at me in an attempt to undermine my credibility and paint me as guilty. Just last week, they searched the home of our new police commissioner, looking for documents from 20 years ago.”

The mayor then vowed to “fight these injustices with every ounce of [his] strength and [his] spirit.”

“If I’m charged, I know I’m innocent,” he claimed. “I will request an immediate trial so New Yorkers can hear the truth.”

Will Eric Adams Go to Jail?

If Adams is convicted of the imminent federal charge (or charges) he is facing, the mayor could receive a prison sentence. Additionally, he promised the public that he’d “request an immediate trial,” which would speed up the situation.

Was Eric Adams’ Home Raided?

On Thursday, September 26, Adams’ residence was raided by law enforcement. According to multiple outlets, agents seized the mayor’s phone from him, which his attorney, Alex Spiro, said was unnecessary.

“They send a dozen agents to pick up a phone when we would have happily turned it in,” Spiro reportedly said in a statement that morning. “Federal agents appeared this morning at Gracie Mansion in an effort to create a spectacle (again) and take [Adams’] phone (again). He has not been arrested and looks forward to his day in court.”