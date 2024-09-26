What Political Party Is Eric Adams In? Details on NYC Mayor’s Indictment

Image Credit: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

In 2021, Eric Adams ran for mayor and won, becoming the 110th mayor of New York City. His campaign focused on crime reduction, public safety, and social equity.

Now, federal prosecutors have indicted the NYC mayor following a corruption investigation, making the 64-year-old the first mayor in city history to be charged while in office.

“I always knew that if I stood my ground for New Yorkers, I would become a target – and a target I became,” Adams said in a video statement released late Wednesday, asserting that he will remain in office despite the allegations. “If I am charged, I am innocent, and I will fight this with every ounce of my strength and spirit.”

Details regarding the specific charges Adams will face are still unclear, but prosecutors are expected to outline them on Thursday, according to the New York Times.

As the situation continues to unfold, here’s more about the mayor, including his political affiliation and what the indictment means for him.

Is Mayor Adams a Democrat or Republican?

Adams is a member of the Democratic Party. Before becoming mayor, he served as a New York State Senator and was the Brooklyn Borough President, both positions within the Democratic Party. His campaign for mayor in 2021 emphasized progressive issues, including public safety reforms, economic equity, and social justice.

What Does Indictment Mean?

An indictment is a formal accusation that a person has committed a crime. It is typically issued by a grand jury, which reviews evidence presented by prosecutors to determine whether there is enough cause to charge the individual with a criminal offense. An indictment does not imply guilt; it simply means that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to trial.

Why Did the Investigation into Mayor Adams Start?

The investigation has focused in part on potential foreign donations and whether Mayor Adams pressured Fire Department officials to approve the opening of a new high-rise consulate building for the Turkish government, despite safety concerns. Investigators are also looking into whether Adams accepted expensive flights and upgrades from Turkish Airlines, which is partially owned by the Turkish government. Additionally, they are seeking information about a Brooklyn construction company run by Turkish Americans and a small university in Washington, D.C., with Turkish ties.

The investigation remained confidential until it was publicly revealed in late 2023, when FBI agents conducted an early morning raid on the Brooklyn home of Adams’ chief fundraiser, Brianna Suggs.

Adams has previously been investigated by the department four times, including for associations with individuals convicted of crimes, such as Mike Tyson. He was investigated as a police officer for working security for Tyson shortly after the boxer’s release from prison for a rape conviction in 1995.

Have People Called for Mayor Adams’ Resignation?

On Wednesday, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York stated she could “not see how Mayor Adams can continue” in his role.

The city’s comptroller, Brad Lander, expressed in a statement on X that the charges against Adams mark “a sad day for New Yorkers,” adding, “The hardworking people of New York City deserve a city government and leadership they can trust. Right now, they don’t have it.” Lander, a Democrat, is running to unseat Adams in the 2025 election.

Scott Stringer, the former NYC comptroller and a Democratic candidate in next year’s mayoral primary, said, “There is simply zero chance that the wheels of government will move forward from this full steam ahead. Instead, we are left with a broken-down train wreck of a municipal government. The mayor needs to resign for the good of the city.”

Jessica Ramos, a progressive New York State senator from Queens, stopped short of calling for Adams to step down but suggested he has lost the ability to govern. “Over the past two and a half years, this administration has made the city more expensive, while those close to the mayor have benefited financially,” she said in a statement posted to X. “That’s a betrayal of every hardworking New Yorker.”

While Adams is not required to resign and New York voters cannot recall the mayor, the New York City Charter grants Governor Kathy Hochul the power to remove him. As of late Wednesday, Hochul had not commented on the indictment but has the authority to suspend Adams for up to 30 days. She could then remove him after providing him with a copy of the charges and an opportunity to defend himself.

“Governor Hochul is aware of these concerning news reports and is monitoring the situation. It would be premature to comment further until the matter is confirmed by law enforcement,” Avi Small, press secretary for the governor, said late Wednesday night.

Who Would Be Mayor After Adams?

If Mayor Adams steps down or is unable to continue in office, New York City’s Public Advocate Jumaane Williams will become the acting mayor. A nonpartisan special election would then be held to fill the position.

Williams did not call for the mayor to resign, but his office released a statement emphasizing that the indictment is “incredibly serious.”

“As the facts emerge, the public advocate will have more to say to the people of New York City. Right now, he is focused on how best to ensure that New Yorkers can regain trust, confidence, and stability in city government,” the statement said.

However, Williams recently told reporters that he doubts the mayor’s ability to navigate the federal investigations and that he is prepared to take over if necessary. “That’s part of the job,” he said. “Is it something that you want to happen? No.”