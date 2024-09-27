What Did Eric Adams Do? Why the NYC Mayor Was Charged

Image Credit: Getty Images

Following the raids on his residence and the home of his chief fundraiser, Brianna Snuggs, Eric Adams has been at the center of attention as these investigations culminated in indictment charges filed on Wednesday, September 25. Facing five charges, the 64-year-old politician stated in a video released by the New York Post, “My fellow New Yorkers, it is now my belief that the federal government intends to charge me with a crime.” He added, “If so, these charges are entirely false, based on lies, but they would not be surprising.”

Amid the Democratic Party member’s legal troubles, many are left wondering: What exactly did Eric Adams do?

A defiant Eric Adams responded in a taped message after he became the first sitting mayor in New York City history to be indicted while in office. pic.twitter.com/xNlCYQkZmB — New York Post (@nypost) September 26, 2024

What Did Eric Adams Do?

According to CNN, the indictment states, “For nearly a decade, Adams sought and accepted improper valuable benefits, such as luxury international travel, including from wealthy foreign businesspeople and at least one Turkish government official seeking to gain influence over him.”

As a result, the charges unsealed on Thursday, September 26, include one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, federal program bribery, and to receive campaign contributions by foreign nationals; one count of wire fraud; two counts of solicitation of a contribution by a foreign national, and one count of bribery, according to NBC News.

Was Eric Adams Arrested?

Since the indictment was announced, Adams has not been arrested. While he has not been detained, he addressed the matter in a video posted by the New York Post, stating that he became a “target.” He continued, “For months, leaks and rumors have been aimed at me in an attempt to undermine my credibility and paint me as guilty. Just last week, they searched the home of our new police commissioner, looking for documents from 20 years ago.”

Who Will Replace Eric Adams as Mayor?

If Eric Adams is unable to complete his term as Mayor of New York, Jumaane Williams, a public advocate, would assume the role of acting mayor. The 48-year-old previously served as a member of the New York City Council from the 45th district.