Eric Adams’ Charges: The NYC Mayor’s Fraud & Bribery Allegations

Eric Adamsis currently facing legal troubles after indictment charges were officially filed on Wednesday, September 25. A day later, on Thursday, September 26, the 64-year-old New York City Mayor’s indictment revealed a total of five charges, according to NBC News. In a video shared on X by the New York Post, Adams addressed the situation, stating,“My fellow New Yorkers, it is now my belief that the federal government intends to charge me with crimes. If so, these charges are entirely false, based on lies, but they would not be surprising.”

While the Democratic mayor navigates these charges, he expressed his commitment to continue serving the “8.3 million New Yorkers” who elected him, according to NBC News.

Eric Adams’ Indictment Charges

On September 26, the charges were disclosed as follows: “one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, federal program bribery, and to receive campaign contributions by foreign nationals; one count of wire fraud; two counts of solicitation of a contribution by a foreign national; and one count of bribery,” per NBC News.

Was Eric Adams Arrested?

Following the announcement of his indictment, Adams was not immediately arrested. However, he addressed the situation in a video shared by the New York Post on X, stating that he had become a “target.” He added,“For months, leaks and rumors have been aimed at me in an attempt to undermine my credibility and paint me as guilty.”

Who Could Replace Eric Adams?

If Adams is unable to continue in office, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams would step in as acting mayor. According to ABC 7, Williams’ spokesperson issued a statement regarding the charges, noting, “The news of this indictment is itself incredibly serious. As the facts emerge, the Public Advocate will have more to say to the people of New York City, as of right now, he is focused on how best to ensure that New Yorkers can regain trust, confidence and stability in city government.” Williams, 48, previously served as a member of New York’s City Council, representing the 45th district.