Alex Spiro’s Net Worth: How Much Money Eric Adams’ Attorney Makes

Image Credit: Getty Images

Alex Spiro is defending New York City Mayor Eric Adams amid his fraud and bribery indictment, but this isn’t the attorney’s first high-profile case. After several successful past cases, Spiro has likely racked up a substantial net worth. However, the Harvard graduate has kept a low profile while representing public figures over the years.

Alex Spiro’s Net Worth

It’s unclear where Spiro’s net worth stands. Currently, he is a partner at New York City’s Quinn Emanuel Trial Lawyers. According to the firm, the attorney has tried over 50 cases to verdict.

Although Spiro’s net worth is not known, New York City-based lawyers have reported salaries ranging from $100,000 to $300,00 in recent years to multiple job networks and websites.

How Is Alex Spiro Connected to Alec Baldwin?

Spiro was Alec Baldwin‘s defense attorney in 2024 when the actor was facing a manslaughter charge related to the shooting of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust. In July, Spiro filed a motion to dismiss the charge against Baldwin due to withheld evidence. The motion was granted, and Baldwin can’t be retried for the charge.

How Is Alex Spiro Connected to Elon Musk?

Spiro has worked with Elon Musk since 2019. That year, the attorney successfully defended the CEO of Tesla Motors in a defamation case. Spiro later represented Musk in a lawsuit involving Tesla’s shareholders and the acquisition of SolarCity. In 2022, the lawyer helped Musk again when he took control over X (formerly known as Twitter). Spiro also reportedly played a role in the company’s legal team.

In 2023, Spiro defended Musk in a securities fraud case, and Musk was found not liable in the end.

Alex Spiro Is Defending Mayor Eric Adams

After federal agents raided Adams’ residence, Gracie Mansion, to seize his phone, Spiro released a statement assuring the public that his client would have “happily turned” it into the authorities.

“They send a dozen agents to pick up a phone when we would have happily turned it in,” Spiro said. “Federal agents appeared this morning at Gracie Mansion in an effort to create a spectacle (again) and take [Adams’] phone (again). He has not been arrested and looks forward to his day in court.”