Donald Trump’s Kids: All About Ivanka, Eric, Don Jr., Tiffany, & Barron

President Donald Trump is no stranger to family life — he’s been married three times and welcomed five children, all now grown, over the years. Each of them stood by and supported their dad as he took the oath of office for the second time at the inauguration on January 20, 2025. Below, get to know each of his children.

Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr., or Don Jr., is the eldest of three children born to Donald and his first wife, Ivana Trump. He was born in 1977 and according to Town & Country, he completed a degree at the Wharton School of Business in 2000. He’s an executive vice president at the Trump organization and shares five children with his ex-wife Vanessa Haydon. He’s also a familiar face to fans of reality tv — he appeared on his dad’s former show, The Apprentice.

Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump is the middle child and the only daughter of Donald and his first wife. She was born in 1981 and also graduated from Wharton. Since then, she’s been an author, entrepreneur, media personality, and model, among other professional pursuits. During Donald’s first term as president, she was appointed director of the Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship.

She famously married Jared Kushner in 2009, and the couple have welcomed three children.

Eric Trump

Born in 1984, Eric Trump is the youngest of Ivana’s children. He followed his own path and went to Georgetown instead of Wharton before joining the Trump Organization as an executive vice president alongside his older brother. He married Lara Trump in 2014, and the couple have two children.

Tiffany Trump

Tiffany Trump is the president’s second daughter and the only child born to Donald and his second wife Marla Maples. Born in 1993, the blonde beauty was raised in California by her mother following the highly publicized divorce in 1999. She has a law degree from Georgetown and married Michael Boulos in a lavish ceremony in Florida in 2022. In October 2024, Donald Trump announced his daughter is expecting their first child, per Distractify.

Barron Trump

Barron Trump is the only child of Donald and his current wife, Melania Trump and the youngest of all the president’s children. The 18-year-old NYU student, who began his studies in September of 2024, towers over his family members at a distinctive height of 6 feet, 7 inches. Barron is rarely seen in public, though he supported his father at the January 20, 2025 inauguration festivities.