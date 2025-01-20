How Tall is Barron Trump? Donald Trump’s Son’s Height

The elusive Barron Trump once again towered over his parents Donald and Melania Trump, and pretty much everyone else, at his father’s second inauguration on January 20, 2025. In an interview with Fox News, Melania recently admitted that Barron was outside the ordinary, and not just for his height. “I don’t think it’s possible for him to be a normal student,” she said of his college experience at NYU. “His experience at college — it’s very different to any other kid. He’s very strong, and he knows that he’s in a different position than other children.”

Donald Trump acknowledged his youngest’s son’s extraordinary height during a May 2024 radio interview in Philadelphia. “He’s a little on the tall side, I will tell you, he’s a tall one, but he is a good-looking guy,” he told Kayal and Company on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT at the time. “And he’s really been a great student.”

As Barron prepares to see his father take the highest office in the nation for the second time, here’s what we know about his height, his siblings, and more.

Who is Barron Trump?

Barron Trump is Donald Trump’s youngest child of five, and the only child of Donald and Melania, his third wife.

How Old is Barron Trump in 2025?

The NYU student was born March 20, 2006, and is currently 18 years old.

How Tall is Barron Trump?

According to USA Today, Barron is currently 6 feet, 7 inches tall — despite Google searches returning a result of 6 feet, 9 inches. His mother, Melania, is a former model who stands at 5 feet 11 inches, and his father stands at 6 feet 3 inches.

Who Are All of Trump’s Children?

Donald Trump has five famous children across three marriages. He welcomed his first three children, Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump, with his first wife, Ivana Trump. Ivana passed away on July 14, 2022. He shares his third child, Tiffany Trump, with ex-wife Marla Maples, whom he famously divorced in 1999. Barron was born to Donald and his current wife Melania in 2006, shortly after their lavish Palm Beach, Florida wedding on January 22, 2005.