What Time Does Trump Get Sworn in? When to Watch

Image Credit: Getty Images

The United States is welcoming Donald Trump back to the presidency as he has won the 2024 presidential election, making him the 47th president of the nation, in addition to previously serving as the 45th president. He will soon be sworn into office after the term of the 46th president, Joe Biden, concludes.

According to News Week, during his victory speech in November 2024, Trump said, “We have to put our country first for at least a period of time. We have to fix it. Because together we can truly make America great again for all Americans. So I want to just tell you what a great honor this is. I want to thank you. I will not let you down. America’s future will be bigger, better, bolder, richer, safer and stronger than it has ever been before. God bless you and God bless America. Thank you very much. Thank you very much.”

As Trump prepares to return to the White House, find details about his inauguration, including when and where to tune in, below.

What Time is Trump’s Inauguration?

The inauguration is scheduled to begin at noon EST.

Where is Trump’s Inauguration Taking Place?

Trump’s inauguration was originally planned to take place outdoors but has been moved indoors due to cold weather. It will now be held inside the U.S. Capitol. According to CNN, Trump posted on Truth Social, “I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda, as was used by Ronald Reagan in 1985, also because of very cold weather.” He added, “We will open Capital One Arena on Monday for LIVE viewing of this Historic event, and to host the Presidential Parade. I will join the crowd at Capital One, after my Swearing In.”

How to Watch the 2025 Inauguration on TV

The 2025 inauguration will be broadcast on major networks, including ABC, CNN, CBS, NBC, and others.

Who is Performing at Trump’s Inauguration?

Carrie Underwood is set to perform “America the Beautiful” at Donald Trump’s inauguration, while Christopher Macchio will sing the national anthem. According to CBS, the musical lineup will also feature Lee Greenwood, choirs from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, and the United States Marine Band. Additionally, other performers, including Billy Ray Cyrus, Kid Rock, and The Village People, will take the stage during events over the next several days.