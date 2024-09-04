Barron Trump Arrives First Day at New York University With Security

Image Credit: GC Images

Barron Trump is now officially a student at New York University, where he was seen surrounded by security on his first day as a freshman.

The 18-year-old arrived at the university, founded in 1831, on Wednesday, September 4. According to photos published by the New York Post, he was dressed in a white polo shirt and black pants, accessorized with a belt, and carried his backpack over one shoulder.

This sighting comes shortly after his father, Donald Trump, mentioned that Barron had recently chosen which college he would attend. In an interview with the New York Post, the former president said, “He’s all set at a certain school that’s very good… He’s always been a very good student, he’s smart.”

As Barron begins his college life, his major remains unknown, but the former president added, “I will tell you, he’s a tall one, but he is a good-looking guy. And he’s really been a great student. And he does like politics. It’s sort of funny.”

Barron’s first day at university comes just four months after graduating from Oxbridge Academy in Florida. While he has largely stayed out of the public eye, his family name continues to be widely recognized. A source told People, “Melania [Trump] will remain as involved in Barron’s future as she has been throughout his early and current school years… He is her world. She is proud of him, and she is the primary decision-maker for Barron and his future.”

Meanwhile, Donald Trump is set to run alongside his running mate, J.D. Vance, against current Vice President Kamala Harris and her campaign partner, Tim Walz, in the 2024 presidential election this November.

In July, during the Republican National Convention, Trump stated, “The discord and division in our society must be healed. As Americans, we are bound together by a single fate and a shared destiny… I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America.”

He went on to share his thoughts on the 2020 election, stating, “We had that horrible, horrible result that we’ll never let happen again… The election result, we’re never going to let that happen again.”