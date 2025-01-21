How Old is Barron Trump Now? His Age Today

Barron Trump stepped into the public spotlight on Monday, January 20, 2025, for the inauguration of his father Donald Trump. The rarely seen college student was caught on camera towering over his parents at the events, causing many to ask questions about his age.

Amid Trump’s second, non-consecutive term as president, read on to find out Barron’s current age and more details.

How Many Kids Does Donald Trump Have?

President Trump is a father to five adult children. He shared his eldest three children — Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Donald Trump Jr, with his late ex-wife Ivana Trump. Tiffany Trump was born to Trump and his second ex-wife, Marla Maples, on October 13, 1993. Barron is the president’s youngest child, born to Trump and former Slovenian model Melania Knauss, his third wife.

How Old is Barron Trump?

Barron entered the high-profile family on March 20, 2006. As of January 2025, he is 18 years old. Barron has the distinction of being the only child of Donald and Melania.

How Tall is Barron Trump?

Per USA Today, Barron is around 6 feet, 7 inches tall. His father is 6 feet 3 inches, and his mother is 5 feet 11 inches.

Where Does Barron Trump Go to College?

On Wednesday, September 4, 2025, Barron arrived to a media storm of attention for his first day at New York University. He had previously graduated from Oxbridge Academy in Florida. His mother, Melania, has not been confident he would have a “normal” experience as a college student as he navigates his studies at NYU. “I don’t think it’s possible for him to be a normal student,” she told Fox News during an interview in September of 2024. “His experience at college — it’s very different to any other kid. He’s very strong, and he knows that he’s in a different position than other children.”

When asked if, even as a college student, Barron would return to the White House, Melania guessed he would. “I think he will come and visit,” she told the outlet, smiling. “Whatever he would like to do, yes.”