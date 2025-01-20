Did Trump Put His Hand on the Bible at the 2025 Inauguration?

Donald Trump is officially president again. The 78-year-old Republican returned to the White House on Monday, January 20, 2025, after his second presidential inauguration, and he had the support from his family at the event. But one key moment is making the rounds on social media — Trump’s swearing-in ceremony. Many are wondering whether or not he placed his hand on the Bible that his wife, Melania Trump, held up for him while he took the Oath of Office.

Trump delivered a speech during his inauguration, vowing to “put America first” and claiming that the country is in its “golden age” now.

“From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world,” he said. “We will be the envy of every nation. And we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer. During every single day of the Trump administration, I will, very simply, put America first. Our sovereignty will be reclaimed. Our safety will be restored. The scales of justice will be rebalanced. The vicious, violent and unfair weaponization of the Justice Department and our government will end.”

Trump also promised that his administration’s “top priority will be to create a nation that is proud and prosperous and free.”

“I return to the presidency confident and optimistic that we are at the start of a thrilling new era of national success,” he added. “A tide of change is sweeping the country. Sunlight is pouring over the entire world, and America has the chance to seize this opportunity like never before.”

Find out whether or not Trump put his hand on the Bible, as tradition usually goes with inauguration ceremonies.

TRUMP TAKES THE OATH! Ladies and gentlemen, it's official. pic.twitter.com/bd99voLq1r — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) January 20, 2025

Did Trump Put His Hand on the Bible During the 2025 Inauguration?

According to the live broadcast and in pictures taken at the ceremony, Trump did not place his hand on the two Bibles that his wife, Melania, held up while he was being sworn in.

Did Trump Place His Hand on the Bible During the 2017 Inauguration?

Yes, Trump placed his hand atop two Bibles during his first inauguration in 2017.

Does a President Have to Put Their Hand on the Bible?

No, there is no legal requirement for a president to place his or her hand on a Bible while being sworn in, according to the U.S. Constitution. As seen in Article VI, Clause 3 of the Constitution, “no religious test shall ever be required as a qualification to any office or public trust under the United States.”