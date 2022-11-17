Ivanka Trump’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 3 Young Children

View gallery Image Credit: Alex Edelman - Pool via CNP / MEGA

Ivanka Trump is not only the daughter of former President Donald Trump but also a businesswoman and former senior advisor of the Trump administration.

She is the mother to three children.

Ivanka has been married to Jared Kushner since 2009.

On Nov. 16, 2022, Ivanka took to her Instagram Story to announce she will no longer be involved in politics ahead of her father’s 2024 presidential run.

The Trump family is indeed a very famous one, and although you might already be familiar with Ivanka Trump and her father, Donald Trump, you probably don’t know everything about her kids. The businesswoman and former senior advisor to her father’s administration is often seen out and about with her three kids that she shares with her husband, Jared Kushner. Below is everything to know about her children Arabella, Theodore, and Joseph.

Arabella

Ivanka’s daughter, Arabella, 11, is the eldest of her siblings. She was born in 2011, about two years after her parents got married. Most recently, Arabella and her stylish mom were seen rocking similar blue dresses in an adorable snapshot shared by Ivanka via Instagram on Nov.13, 2022. The chic outfits were in honor of Ivanka’s sister, Tiffany Trump‘s lavish wedding on Nov. 12, 2022.

On July 17, 2011, the 41-year-old took to Twitter to announce the birth of her first child with her hubby. “This morning [Jared] and I welcomed a beautiful and healthy little baby girl into the world,” a then 29-year-old Ivanka wrote. “We feel incredibly grateful and blessed. Thank you all for your support and well wishes!” And just a few days later she tweeted just how much joy their baby girl was bringing them on July 18, 2011. “Jared and I are having so much fun playing with our daughter! Arabella Rose is beyond adorable. She’s truly a blessing.”

Joseph

Two years after the birth of Arabella, Ivanka and Jared expanded their family once more. This time with their first son, Joseph, 9, who was born on Oct. 14, 2013. The blonde beauty took to Twitter once again to announce the news that same day. “We just welcomed a beautiful & healthy son into the world. Jared, Arabella and I couldn’t be happier!”, she wrote.

Ivanka also shared the meaning behind Joseph’s full name which is Joseph Frederick. “Jared’s grandfather, Joseph, was a rock. His indomitable spirit, his sense of family, and his work ethic are the values we hope to hand down to our son,” she wrote via Tumblr, according to PEOPLE. “My grandfather, Frederick, was a builder not just of tens of thousands of homes throughout this city, but of a tight-knit family that honors to this day the traditions he established. Both men set the standards that have been passed down through the generations and which we hope to impart upon Joseph and Arabella.”

On Oct. 15, 2013, just one day after the birth of Joseph, Ivanka shared an adorable photo of Arabella cradling a toy doll in preparation for her brother’s homecoming. “Arabella is at home with her grandmother practicing her swaddle before her little brother comes home!”, the mom-of-three captioned the snapshot. So cute!

Theodore

Last, but certainly not least, came Arabella and Joseph’s brother, Theodore James, 6. On March 27, 2016, the Trump-Kushner family welcomed their third bundle of joy and announced the exciting news via Twitter. “Jared and I feel incredibly blessed to announce the arrival of Theodore James Kushner. Xx Ivanka,” Ivanka wrote on the social media site. Theodore’s birth also notably came about eight months prior to his grandfather’s victory in the 2016 US Presidential Election.

Later, on March 29, 2016, the proud momma bear took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of her new baby along with Jared and Arabella. “This is love! #bliss,” Ivanka captioned the post. And around the time of her second son’s birth, the Women Who Work author opened up to PEOPLE about spending time with her kids. “I try to carve out special time with each of them,” she said. “Joseph loves playing with cars. Arabella could read with me for hours. I never loved baking until Arabella started cooking with me.” She even joked that her two eldest kids always intrude on Theo’s time. “Poor Theo, he’s always the one where they’re interrupting his time with me,” Ivanka added.