‘Companion’ Movie Cast: Sophie Thatcher, Jack Quaid & More

Drew Hancock‘s Companion isn’t about what we’d call a “healthy relationship.” It’s essentially about a companion robot and the various complications that come from inviting AI into our lives and our very homes. “I thought it was one of the best scripts I’ve ever read in my life,” co-star Jack Quaid told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published January 28. “I love that people tend to be favoring going in blind to this movie, which I think is a really great way to see it. I wouldn’t describe it as a twist movie where like it depends on how hard that twist hits, whether it’s good or not, but I still think it’s a great movie that stands on its own regardless.”

Jack stars alongside an impressive young ensemble cast in the terrifying tale of AI. Read on to learn more about each of them.

Sophie Thatcher

Sophie Thatcher, 24, stars as Iris the companion robot. In her mid-twenties, Sophie has already become something of a scream queen in Hollywood — a designation she’s proud to take on. “I think it’s incredibly flattering because all of the best actresses could be described as that, but in any sense I hate being put in a box,” she told THR. Sophie previously starred in Mormon-themed horror flick Heretic opposite Hugh Grant, and appeared in The Boogeyman, MaXXXine, and Showtime’s Yellowjackets.

Jack Quaid

Jack, 32, whose parents are Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan, is best known for his role as Hughie Campbell in The Boys. He’s also appeared in a number of major studio films including Oppenheimer, Scream (2022), and The Hunger Games, among many others. It’s worth noting that his father recently co-starred in The Substance, which has elevated the horror genre to awards status with Demi Moore‘s Golden Globe win and Oscar nomination.

He stars opposite Sophie as Josh, the object of her love and later, her rage.

Megan Suri

Megan Suri is known for TV series appearances in Atypical, Never Have I Ever and Fresh Off the Boat, among others. In 2023, she appeared in supernatural horror movie It Lives Inside and mystery thriller Missing.

Rupert Friend

English actor Rupert Friend, 43, memorably appeared as Mr. Wickham in Joe Wright‘s sweeping adaptation of Pride & Prejudice in 2005. Aside from Companion in 2025, the prolific actor is also slated to appear this year in Dreams and Jurassic World Rebirth. On TV, he’s appeared in Homeland, Anatomy of a Scandal, and Obi-Wan Kenobi, among others.

He famously dated Keira Knightley when the duo worked together on Pride & Prejudice, and he’s now married to actress Aimee Mullins.

Harvey Guillén

Harvey Guillen, 34, is best known for appearing in the TV series What We Do in the Shadows. He’s appeared in various voice roles, including voicing Odie in the The Garfield Movie and Pelpel in Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight. He was nominated for Critics Choice Television Awards in 2021, 2022, and 2024 for What We Do in the Shadows.

Lukas Gage

Lukas Gage, 29, has appeared in TV series including The White Lotus, Euphoria, and Fargo, among others. He’s also made film appearances in Smile 2, Roadhouse, and How to Blow Up a Pipeline. Gage famously married celebrity stylist Chris Appleton in 2023, but the former couple abruptly split just seven months later.