Kardashians’ Stylist Chris Appleton Files for Divorce From Husband Lukas Gage After 6 Months of Marriage

Chris Appleton — famous for working with the Kardashian-Jenner family as their hairstylist — filed for divorce from his husband, Lukas Gage, after six months of marriage. The now-estranged spouses got married in April in Las Vegas, where Kim Kardashian officiated their wedding.

The 40-year-old cited “irreconcilable differences” in his divorce filing, according to TMZ. The outlet noted that Chris labeled their date of separation as November 10, and he and Lukas, 28, have a prenuptial agreement in place. An insider told the outlet that this was a difficult decision for Chris and that he tried to work things out with Lukas. However, he decided to take the best course of action for himself.

Chris and Lukas’ whirlwind love seemed to be off to a strong start. One month after sparking romance rumors in February of this year, Chris gushed about how “in love” he was during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

“I’m very happy, Very much in love,” he said in March. “And I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special.”

The duo then jetted off to the Little White Wedding Chapel in Vegas. Chris posted photos from their ceremony via Instagram, where fans saw Kim, 43, standing with them. Shania Twain also performed a few of her hits for the then-happy couple.

“We did it. Big thank you to @kimkardashian @shaniatwain,” Chris captioned his post at the time.

Later that month, Kim presented her longtime pal with the hair artist of the year award at the Daily Front Row Fashion L.A. event. The Kardashians star quickly interrupted Chris’ speech to point out that she was “so happy” that his and Lukas’ marriage was out in the open.

“Let me say one thing really quick. I’m so happy he’s in a relationship right now and that it’s out there, because I’m so tired of all my girl friends and guy friends asking me if you’re available, and who my hot guy is who is always with me,” Kim joked, while Chris noted he was thankful for her “approval” of Lukas.

Toward the end of his acceptance speech, Chris called Lukas his “rock” and concluded, “I’m very honored to be here and grateful. I’m just a small town boy who loves doing what I do. It’s just about making people look and feel good, making them smile and getting rich!”