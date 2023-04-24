Lukas Gage & Chris Appleton Reportedly Get Married In Romantic Las Vegas Ceremony Attended By Kim Kardashian

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton have reportedly tied the knot! According to a Monday, April 24 report by Page Six, the Euphoria hunk and the acclaimed hairdresser to the stars married in a very intimate ceremony at Las Vegas’ famed Little White Chapel over the weekend. The outlet’s source claimed Kim Kardashian, one of Chris’ most high-profile clients, was in attendance as a witness at the romantic event. E! News confirmed they had applied for and obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, on Friday, April 22.

Chris and Lukas first began publicly dating back in February, when they shared photos together on a sunny, tropical vacation. Multpile outlets confirmed their reported engagement early in April. “They got engaged before they even had rings and then went to pick them out together,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Even though they moved very quickly, everyone around them is very excited about their relationship.”

A separate source, however, told Entertainment Tonight that they were engaged when they jetted to Mexico for the romantic February getaway. During the trip, they stayed at the gorgeous St. Regis Punta Mita Resort, sharing pics of their adventures, including a fun four-wheeling expedition. Both shared photos to their official Instagram accounts at the time.

Obviously, they couldn’t contain their joy, and Chris confirmed the romance in March on The Drew Barrymore Show. “I’m very happy,” he told Drew of his relationship with the White Lotus actor. “I’m very much in love and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. I think meeting someone that you really connect with is really, really special.”

The couple have made no secret of their mutual affection in recent weeks. On April 14, Lukas shared a fun pic of them frolicking with wild pigs on a tropical beach — including a snap of them reclining on the sand with the spunky creatures. “Itty bitty piggy island,” Lukas captioned the pics and video clip, while Chris took to the comments thread to gush over his fiancé. “God you’re hot,” he exclaimed alongside a heart eyes emoji.