Lukas Gage & Chris Appleton Are Reportedly Engaged Just Weeks After Confirming Romance

There may be wedding bells in Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton’s future. Multiple outlets have confirmed that the couple, who went public with their romance in March, are engaged! Sources close to the actor, 27, and hair stylist, 39, have reportedly told a few outlets that the pair have been telling friends that they’re engaged, while they haven’t said anything publicly.

HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for Lukas and Chris for confirmation and comment.

One insider close to the couple said they revealed their engagement to friends, according to Us Weekly. “They got engaged before they even had rings and then went to pick them out together,” they said. “Even though they moved very quickly, everyone around them is very excited about their relationship.” Another source said that the pair got engaged when they took a trip to Mexico back in February, where Lukas and the hair stylist were spotted together, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Chris had revealed that he was dating the Euphoria star during a March appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. Chris, who is Kim Kardashian’s hair stylist, gushed about Lukas in the interview. “I’m very happy. I’m very much in love and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special,” he said. “I think meeting someone that you really connect with is really, really special.”

Lukas and Chris were first seen vacationing together back in February, when they each posted photos of themselves at The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort. They shared photos of themselves posing with a dune buggy on their respective Instagrams. “La mejor [the best],” Lukas wrote in his caption. Chris simply captioned his, “Joyride.”

Since going public with their romance, Chris did share a photo dump of tons of romantic and fun moments they had on his Instagram. The photos included handsome selfies, a shot of him pouring champagne in Lukas’ mouth, a shirtless photo, and a shot of them snowboarding. “Apple of my eye,” he wrote in the caption.