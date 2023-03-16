Lukas Gage & Chris Appleton Relationship Confirmed By Hair Stylist: ‘I’m Very Much In Love’

It’s true: Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage are dating! After the pair sparked romance rumors on their PDA-filled vacation to Mexico, Chris, 39, finally confirmed that his relationship with The White Lotus actor, 27, is the real deal on The Drew Barrymore Show. Drew Barrymore asked the celebrity hairstylist about his relationship status, and Chris responded, “Listen, I’m very happy. I’m very much in love and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special.” Chris also said that “love is a really special thing. I think meeting someone that you really connect with is really, really special.”

Here's to love! 💛 Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton spills on his new relationship with @lukasgage. pic.twitter.com/xKBA9vm1j2 — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) March 15, 2023

Drew, 48, was ecstatic to hear that Chris is in such a serious relationship. She praised Kim Kardashian‘s hairstylist and called him “such an amazing human being” and “the world’s greatest catch.” Drew also told Chris that she “can’t think of anyone who deserves happiness more.”

“Here’s to love!” Chris said to Drew, as he gave the talk show host a giant hug. Then, Drew showed a photo of Chris and Lukas from their vacation on the screen. “Yeah, that is Lukas. That’s in Mexico,” Chris said, as Drew gushed over the photo of the happy couple.

Chris and Lukas started the speculation about their relationship in February when they posted photos of them on an all-terrain vehicle at the St. Regis Punta Mita Resort in Mexico. On his post, Chris wrote in the caption, “Joyride,” and Lukas responded, “Beunos.” And on Lukas’ post, the You season 4 star wrote in his caption, “le major.” Chris commented on Lukas’ post and wrote, “Stud,” with a heart-eyes emoji.

Lukas was later asked about his relationship with Chris in an interview with The New York Times, where he played coy about the rumors. “If they want to think that, they can,” Lukas said. The Euphoria actor also said, “I’m a pretty open book about most things in my life, but I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody’s business and nothing can be sacred. It’s a weird line that I’m still trying to figure out.”