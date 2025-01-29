Sophie Thatcher: 5 Things to Know About the ‘Companion’ Star

Image Credit: © 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Sophie Thatcher is starring in the new psychological thriller, Companion. You may know her mostly from the popular TV series, Yellowjackets, and now she’s heading to the silver screen. Find out all about the actress below!

Sophie Thatcher Grew Up in a Mormon Household

The Chicago-native grew up in a Mormon household and she used acting as a form of escape. She felt disconnected from the religion and her busy schedule didn’t have room for attending church regularly. “I definitely felt a little bit like a misfit at church…it feels pretty far removed from who I am. My immediate family isn’t still Mormon, but all of my outside family, they’re all still Mormon,” she candidly shared with Movie Maker.

Although she may not be religious, Sophie resonates better with calling herself “spiritual” and she finds purpose through her work. Sophie expressed: “Even though I’ve disconnected myself in some ways from my Mormon background, because I grew up in it, I’ve remained open to the spiritual. When I’m creating art or music, when something is resonating or a scene is going well, that almost feels religious to me… there’s this ‘otherness’ that you can’t explain.”

Sophie continued: “When I’m making music, like my album Pivot & Scrape, I go into this daze-like state where I don’t always know what I’m channeling. But something will click and resonate and it feels like a religious experience, like being baptized or being in a church,” she told the National Catholic Reporter.

Sophie Thatcher Is Also a Musician

Sophie released her debut EP called Pivot & Scrape. Her cover of Bob Dylan’s song “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” was featured during the film Heretic’s credits. Sophie has transparently stated that she prefers music over acting and believes that music comes more naturally for her, since its deeply personal, over tapping into a character. Elliott Smith and Radiohead inspires the artist. She began making music at the end of her high school years, and a large part of her songs recall nightmares she’s experienced.

Sophie Thatcher Started Acting at a Young Age

Sophie began acting at only 4 years old and she participated in local theater in Chicago at the age of 10. She then attended a performing arts high school, where she majored in musical theater.

Sophie Thatcher Grew Up in an Artistic Household

Her mother is a pianist and a piano teacher, and she also participated in the church choir, and her parents would always play music in the house. Her twin, Ellie, and her would draw and create movies together when they were growing up. Her older brother, Alexander, is a writer. Sophie’s older sister, Emma, is a filmmaker and an actor herself.

Who Is Sophie Thatcher Dating?

Sophie has been romantically linked to Austin Anderson who is also a musician and singer in his post-punk band called, Slow Hollows and they have been going steady since 2022. In 2024, she captioned her sweet post featuring her boyfriend: “Happy valentineszz oh how I love youuu.’