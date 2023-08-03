Meg Ryan’s Son Jack Quaid Breaks Silence On Johnny Storm & ‘Fantastic Four’ Casting Rumor

Meg Ryan’s son with Dennis Quaid, Jack Quaid, shot down rumors he could play Johnny Storm in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie — and deftly used the opportunity to redirect attention to the SAG-AFRTRA actors’ strike. “Hello everyone,” he wrote in a Thursday, August 3 Tweet. “Nope. Not playing Johnny Storm but hey I’m flattered. Now that you’re here though, donate to the @sagaftra foundation if you can!” Jack then included a link to the foundation. Per Yahoo! Entertainment, the rumors began after reporter Jeff Sneider said he thought Jack was “close” to landing the role. But on Thursday, Jeff also took to Twitter to respond directly to Jack’s Tweet. “My bad, Jack. Turned out to be a fellow JQ… Joseph Quinn. Can’t wait for THE BOYS to return!” he tweeted.

No doubt Jack, who is nothing short of Hollywood royalty, would have been excellent as The Human Torch. Meantime, the actor, who notably starred in 2022’s Scream, is keeping busy. He’s most recently appeared alongside Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, and Emily Blunt in the epic Oppenheimer.

Jack, whose famous parents divorced back in 2000, began his career onscreen alongside Jennifer Lawrence in 2012’s The Hunger Games as Marvel. Since then, he’s also appeared in Plus One, Amazon Prime’s The Boys, and HBO series Vinyl, among others.

And according to a 2017 interview, he’s likely to continue indefinitely. “I always had the performing bug,” he told WWD at the time. “I would do magic shows for family growing up. Terrible magic tricks. Like, ‘You see this pencil? Now it’s gone.” He then explained that a role in a school production of a Shakespeare comedy helped him know he wanted to act “forever.” “I got my first laugh onstage, and I was like, ‘Now I want to do this forever,” he said.