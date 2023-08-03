Meg Ryan’s Son Jack Quaid Breaks Silence On Johnny Storm & ‘Fantastic Four’ Casting Rumor

Meg Ryan's son Jack Quaid took to social media to address rumors of a potential role in the next 'Fantastic Four'!

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
August 3, 2023 6:50PM EDT
Jack Quaid
View gallery
Meg Ryan and her daughter Daisy True Ryan Schiaparelli show, Arrivals, Fall Winter 2019, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 01 Jul 2019
Meg Ryan spotted out and about with son Jack Quaid in NYC Pictured: Meg Ryan,Jack Quaid,Meg Ryan Jack Quaid Ref: SPL1397304 221116 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Jack Quaid arrives at the People's Choice Awards, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif 2021 People's Choice Awards, Santa Monica, United States - 07 Dec 2021
Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Meg Ryan’s son with Dennis Quaid, Jack Quaid, shot down rumors he could play Johnny Storm in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie — and deftly used the opportunity to redirect attention to the SAG-AFRTRA actors’ strike. “Hello everyone,” he wrote in a Thursday, August 3 Tweet. “Nope. Not playing Johnny Storm but hey I’m flattered. Now that you’re here though, donate to the @sagaftra foundation if you can!” Jack then included a link to the foundation. Per Yahoo! Entertainment, the rumors began after reporter Jeff Sneider said he thought Jack was “close” to landing the role. But on Thursday, Jeff also took to Twitter to respond directly to Jack’s Tweet. “My bad, Jack. Turned out to be a fellow JQ… Joseph Quinn. Can’t wait for THE BOYS to return!” he tweeted.

No doubt Jack, who is nothing short of Hollywood royalty, would have been excellent as The Human Torch. Meantime, the actor, who notably starred in 2022’s Scream, is keeping busy. He’s most recently appeared alongside Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, and Emily Blunt in the epic Oppenheimer.

Jack, whose famous parents divorced back in 2000, began his career onscreen alongside Jennifer Lawrence in 2012’s The Hunger Games as Marvel. Since then, he’s also appeared in Plus One, Amazon Prime’s The Boys, and HBO series Vinyl, among others.

Jack Quaid
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

And according to a 2017 interview, he’s likely to continue indefinitely. “I always had the performing bug,” he told WWD at the time. “I would do magic shows for family growing up. Terrible magic tricks. Like, ‘You see this pencil? Now it’s gone.” He then explained that a role in a school production of a Shakespeare comedy helped him know he wanted to act “forever.” “I got my first laugh onstage, and I was like, ‘Now I want to do this forever,” he said.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad