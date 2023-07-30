Kerry Washington Reunites With ‘Scandal’ Co-Stars Tony Goldwyn & Bellamy Young During SAG-AFTRA Strike

Kerry Washington, 46, Tony Goldwyn, 63, and Bellamy Young, 53, got Scandal fans’ attention on July 29, when they reunited at the SAG-AFTRA strike. The former costars hung out and posed for smiling photos as they held up signs used during the strike. Kerry and Tony included written messages that represented their thoughts during the memorable and inspiring moment, which was shared to Kerry’s Instagram page.

“Guild vs EVIL,” Kerry’s sign read. She also underlined the word “Guild” to put emphasis on it. “WHAT IS CREATIVITY WORTH?” Tony’s sign read. All three actors wore black SAG-AFTRA T-shirts and pants.

In addition to the photos with their signs, Kerry, Tony, and Bellamy posed for selfies together. “Volunteered with some fellow @sagaftra members that I LOVE today 😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍,” Kerry wrote in the caption of the post. “If you want to get involved, there are soooooo many ways to support this labor strike. Help spread our message, volunteer, donate what you can donate to the Emergency Financial Assistance Program, and more! I’ll link to all in my stories. Any bit helps! We’re in this together 🙏🏾.”

In addition to the Instagram photos, Kerry shared a TikTok video from the strike. She and Bellamy started the clip off by telling everyone that they were at the New York SAG-AFTRA office before it cuts to a clip of her and Tony, who jokingly said, “You’re doing videos without me.” The video then showed the trio folding SAG-AFTRA shirts for the strike while chatting and also writing more statements on posters.

Tony also gave viewers the reasons they were on strike. “We are on strike to get a fair deal for all the workers in our industry who put so much on the line,” he said. “And we’re just asking for fairness.” Kerry then added, “For each other. For fairness and equity and so that we don’t get replaced by computers.” They also expressed how they need volunteers and encouraged people to come out and join the strike.

Kerry, Tony, and Bellamy starred on Scandal together and seem to still be close. The successful show premiered in 2012 and lasted for seven seasons.