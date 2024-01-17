Coachella 2024: The Full Lineup, Dates & Everything Else You Need to Know

Image Credit: Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock/Amy Harris/Shutterstock

It’s nearly festival season, and one of the biggest of the year just dropped its lineup! The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will return to Indio, California in April with a star-studded lineup, sure to impress any music fan! In years past, the festival has featured epic performances by the likes of Beyonce, Blackpink, Ariana Grande, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, and many more A-list headliners. The festival also has a diverse lineup of rising and established artists from many different genres.

The festival announced its complete lineup on Tuesday, January 16. It also revealed that tickets would go on presale starting on Friday, January 19. Before heading out to the desert, here are all the details you need to know about Coachella 2024!

When Is Coachella 2024?

The annual music festival runs for two consecutive weekends each year! In 2024, the first weekend will take place on April 12, 13, and 14. The second weekend will be on April 19, 20, and 21. The festival takes place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California

The Full Lineup

D.A.N.C.E Register now for access to passes at https://t.co/qujCsdlTip. Presale begins Friday, 1/19 at 11am PT. pic.twitter.com/DlApQGXnBb — Coachella (@coachella) January 17, 2024

Each year, Coachella offers a diverse and interesting set of artists, but many people wonder who will headline each day. This year, the festival has recruited Lana Del Rey for Friday, Tyler the Creator for Saturday, and Doja Cat to close out the weekend on Sunday. Additionally, the festival also revealed that Gwen Stefani would reunite with her alt-rock group No Doubt, but the day that they’d perform was not specified.

In addition to the headliners, the festival also boasts diverse lineups from both well-established artists and up-and-comers. Some other major artists that are going to be performing include Sabrina Carpenter, Reneé Rapp, J Balvin, Ice Spice, Bleachers, Blur, a reunited Sublime, and Suki Waterhouse. There’s a little something for everyone whether you’re interested in emo rap (like Lil Uzi Vert), alternative pop (like Grimes), hardcore punk (like Militarie Gun), or electronic music (like DJ Snake), there is something for everyone.

On Friday, the underbill consists of: Peso Pluma, Lil Uzi Vert, Justice, Bizarrap, Deftones, ATEEZ, Everything Always, Peggy Gou, Young Miko, Sabrina Carpenter, Anti Up, Steve Angello, Ken Carson, Skepta, Faye Webster, Tyla, Yoasobi, Cloonee, Gorgon City, Tinashe, ANOTR, L’Impératrice, Suki Waterhouse, Lovejoy, Birttany Howard, Chappell Roan, Chlöe, The Japanese House, Black Country New Road, Adriatique, BLOND:ISH, The Beths, NEIL FRANCES, Clown Core, Mall Grab, Kevin de Vries x Köslch, Eartheater, Narrow Head, Son Rompe Pera, Ben Sterling, Upchuck, and Keyspan.

Besides Tyler, Saturday consists of: Blur, Ice Spice, Gesaffelstein, Sublime, Jungle, Dom Dolla, Bleachers, Grimes, Jon Batiste, LE SSERAFIM, Charlotte de Witte, ISOxo & Knock2, Santa Fe Klan, Blxst, Purple Disco Machine, the Drums, Skream & Benga, Destroy Lonely, Orbital, Kevin Abstract, The Aquabats, Kevin Kaarl, RAYE, The Red Pears, FLO, The Blessed Madonna, Hatsume Miku, SPINALL, Palace, The Adicts, thuy, Oneohtrix Point Never, Young Fathers, Kenya Grace, Patrick Mason, The Last Dinner Party, bar italia, Reinier Zooneveld, Saint Levant, Mahmut Orhan, Ame x Marcel Dettman, Brutalismus 3000, Erika de Casier, Girl Ultra, Maz, Depressión Sonora, Will Clarke, Militarie Gun, Rebüke, Kimonos, and Mindy, Indiana.

Joining Doja Cat on Sunday, artists include: J Balvin, Jhené Aiko, Khruangbin, Carin León, Anyma, John Summit, Lil Yachty, DJ Snake, LUDMILLA, The Rose, AP Dhillon, Reneé Rapp, Bebe Rexha, Coi Leray, NAV, Terns, BICEP, Victoria Monét, Taking Back Sunday, 88RISING Futures, Folamour, Jockstrap, Carlita, Mdou Moctar, Eddie Zuko, Adam Ten x Mita Gami, YG Marley, Eli & Fur, Flight Facilities, DJ Seinfeld, Tita Lau, Bb trickz, feeble little horse, JOPLYN, and jjuujjuu.

All Details

In addition to the music, there will also be art installations by HANNAH, Morag Myerscough, Nebbia, Do LaB, NEWSUBSTANCE, Robert Bose, and Raices Cultura.

For those who would rather not head out to the desert and experience the magic of Coachella from the comfort of their own living room, there will also be live streams from the festival on its YouTube Channel throughout both weekends. Performances from each stage will be broadcast.