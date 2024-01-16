Gwen Stefani Reveals She’ll Reunite With No Doubt for Coachella 2024

Gwen Stefani, 54, is reuniting with No Doubt for this year’s Coachella Music Festival. The singer and her former bandmates are listed as the main headliner for the event, in an announcement shared earlier today. The beloved band are in good company with other headliners including Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, and Doja Cat.

Coachella 2024 will take place in its usual location of Indio, CA on the Friday and Saturday dates of April 12th and 13th and April 19th and 20th. It’s unclear which date or dates No Doubt plans on performing, since they are just listed on the very bottom of the announcement as “AND…NO DOUBT,” but it’s sure to be exciting for their loyal fans. “@coachella 2024 We’ll see you in the desert this April!!!” the band wrote in an Instagram caption alongside the Coachella 2024 announcement photo.

No Doubt was first formed in 1986 and broke onto the big time music scene with their hit song “Don’t Speak” in the 1990s. For most the band’s career, it has consisted of Gwen, Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont and Adrian Young. Shortly before they were listed as the Coachella headliner, they teased the upcoming performance when they admitted they were itching to get together again and “do a show” during a group video chat.

The last time No Doubt performed together during an official show was in 2015 at the 2015 Global Citizen Earth Day Concert in Washington D.C. Since breaking through in the 1990s, the band has gone on numerous breaks while they focused on other projects, including Gwen focusing on her solo career, which launched in 2004 with her first solo album, Love. Angel. Music. Baby. She went on to three more solo albums, including a holiday themed release.

Gwen spoke out about the breaks in No Doubt’s history, during an interview with Rolling Stone in 2016.

“When Tony and I are connected creatively, it’s magic. But I think we’ve grown apart as far as what kind of music we want to make,” she told the outlet, referring to their break after 2015. “I was really drained and burned out when we recorded (2012’s Push and Shove). And I had a lot of guilt: ‘I have to do it.’ That’s not the right setting to make music. There’s some really great writing on that record. But the production felt really conflicted. It was sad how we all waited that long to put something out and it didn’t get heard.”