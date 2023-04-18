Will Smith Sings & Dances Along To Daughter Willow’s Coachella Performance In Proud Dad Video: Watch

Will Smith had a major proud dad moment at Coachella 2023. The Oscar winner, 54, proudly supported his daughter Willow Smith, 22, at her set performance during the music festival on April 16. Will posted an Instagram video that showed him smiling as he pointed the camera towards his youngest child rocking out on the stage. Will captioned the video, “WILLOWCHELLA!!”, and tagged his daughter.

Willow impressed everyone in the audience at Coachella, including her dad. At one point, she brought out her brother Jaden Smith, 24, on the stage to perform their collaboration “Summertime in Paris.” Willow has become a full-fledged singer and goes by her stage name “WILLOW”. Her fifth and most recent album, Coping Mechanism, came out in October 2022. Will shares Willow and Jaden with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, 51. Will also has a son, Trey, 30, with his ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

Since Willow is Will’s only daughter, the pair have a very close relationship. Willow even publicly defended her famous father last year after he infamously slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars. Willow did an interview with Billboard in Aug. 2022, five months after the incident, and said that the King Richard star didn’t deserve the backlash he was getting.

“I see my whole family as being human, and I love and accept them for all their humanness,” Willow said in the interview. “Because of the position that we’re in, our humanness sometimes isn’t accepted, and we’re expected to act in a way that isn’t conducive to a healthy human life and isn’t conducive to being honest,” she added.

Two weeks after the Oscars slap, Willow appeared on Saturday Night Live on April 9th to perform with musical guest Camila Cabello. You’d think that would’ve been awkward for Willow, since the late-night comedy series made fun of her dad’s Oscars incident on the show the week prior. After her performance, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Willow “was completely focused on her performance,” and “was not worried whatsoever” if the show would make fun of Will again, which didn’t happen.