Willow Smith’s Feelings About Performing On ‘SNL’ After Jokes About Dad’s Slap Revealed

Willow Smith performed on ‘SNL’ with Camila Cabello on the April 9 episode, just one week after the show included comedic sketches about her dad Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Willow Smith, 21, is “focusing” on her music and not bothered by Saturday Night Live‘s recent comedy sketches about her father. The singer gave an incredible performance along with Camila Cabello for the duo’s song “Psychofreak” on the April 9th episode of the live series, which took place one week after the show included several comedic scenes about Will Smith‘s infamous slap at the Oscars. It turns out the talented artist was only focusing on what she had to do on stage that night and wasn’t “worried” about whether or not the show would include even more sketches about the slap in the episode she was in.

“Willow Smith was completely focused on her performance with Camila Cabello and not worried whatsoever about if the show was going to make fun of her Dad or family over the Oscar incident,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They made fun of it the week before so if she was really upset, she would have never showed up in the first place. It was important to share the stage with Camila because she loves the song and she really feels they killed it. She is so happy eyeballs were put on the performance and that they rocked it, it was a very special and fun moment.”

Before Willow rocked the SNL stage, she got attention for posting a cryptic message just two days after Will made headlines for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars after the comedian made a joke about his wife and Willow’s mom, Jada Pinkett-Smith‘s shaved head. “You know who’s going through a lot right now? Literally everyone. Just be kind,” the message, which was originally posted by author Jay Shetty, read.

Like Willow, Jada, who suffers from alopecia, also posted a cryptic message on the same day that read, “This is a season for healing, and I’m here for it.”