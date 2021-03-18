Chris Brown’s Kids Aeko Brown & Royalty Brown: Their Family History & Cutest Moments

Learn more about Chris Brown’s children, daughter Royalty and son Aeko.

Chris Brown became a father right before his fans’ eyes over the course of the last few years. The R&B singer, 31, is the father to son Aeko Catori Brown and daughter Royalty Brown. Along with his career, Chris regularly features snapshots from his personal life on social media, which usually offers his social media followers a glimpse of his precious little ones. Learn more about Chris Brown’s youngsters, their relationship with their dad, and to each other.

Aeko Catori Brown

Chris Brown shares his baby boy, Aeko, with former girlfriend Ammika Harris. The two had an on-again, off-again relationship, which began in 2015. But by 2019, fans began speculating that Ammika was actually expecting Chris’ second child! Aeko was born on November 20, 2019, and Chris Brown shared the news that he’d become a father for the second time via Instagram, with a precious photo of the two. Ammika also confirmed the news, sharing a message on her own Instagram Story that read, “I was in love when I first saw you.”

Aeko currently lives with his mom in Germany, where she does most of her work in the modeling industry. Chris, meanwhile, lives in Los Angeles. He did, however, reunite with Ammika and Aeko in Europe during the weeks leading up to his son’s first birthday. The trio also took a trip to Tulum, Mexico, where they spent some quality family time together. As for Chris and Ammika’s current relationship status, the two are focused on being co-parents to Aeko, with Chris making time with his son a priority. The two parents do, though, get flirty on social media from time to time.

“They stay in touch all the time and are constantly FaceTiming so Chris is able to keep up with Aeko as he’s growing,” a source told HollywoodLife, exclusively in April 2020. “He doesn’t want to miss any little milestones since Aeko is growing so fast. Ammika has been really good about sending a ton of pictures and videos to him all the time.” Fans always get updates on how little boy is doing, as his mom constantly posts photos of Aeko on social media.

Royalty Brown

Chris shares daughter Royalty Brown with Nia Guzman. Royalty was born on May 27, 2014, making Chris a father for the very first time at the age of 25. Chris absolutely adores his daughter, but his relationship with Nia has been a bit complicated. In 2018, Chris and Nia had a major disagreement over child support for their precious baby girl. But by the time the situation was resolved, the two got back to co-parenting and supporting their daughter, making her their main priority.

“Chris gets along great with Nia because they decided a long time ago to make things work for the sake of Royalty,” a source told HL in March 2020. For the two parents, Royalty is “the most important girl in his life and he is willing to do whatever it takes to show her how much her parents love her and that she sees how well they get along.” Chris and Nia do share their own photos of Royalty on social media from time to time. But at six years old, the youngster already has her own Instagram account!

Relationship Between The Two Half Siblings

For the last year and a half, fans have seen via social media that Chris and his mom, Joyce Hawkins, are making a concerted effort to ensure Royalty and Aeko have a loving bond. For Aeko’s first birthday, Royalty made a cute little video of the two siblings dancing together. And during Chris and Ammika’s trip to Tulum with baby Aeko, Royalty and her paternal grandmother met the young parents and baby boy to spend time together. Chris even captured a photo of the two bonding, which you can see above.

Following Aeko’s birth, it became a major priority for Chris to foster a relationship between his youngsters, and it appears that his efforts are working. “[Royalty] is very, very proud to be a big sister,” a source told HL in May 2020. Despite the fact that Aeko lives half-way across the globe, it’s clear that the two little ones already have a very strong bond.