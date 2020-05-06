Royalty Brown Missing Baby Brother Aeko, 5 Mos., After Celebrating Dad Chris’s Birthday Without Him

“The cute thing is she actually wanted to surprise her dad and have Aeko come to his birthday party. Her grandma and mom [Nia Guzman] had to explain to her why that wasn’t possible. She was disappointed Aeko couldn’t be there, they all were,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. Royalty wasn’t just missing Aeko on their dad’s big day, though. She has been wanting a sibling reunion for a while now!

“She’s such a daddy’s girl people were worried she’d be jealous of Aeko but she’s not at all. She keeps asking when she’s going to see him next and she’s always wanting to watch videos of him,” our source also tell us. “She is very, very proud to be a big sister.” This makes Chris a proud dad! “Chris can not believe how fast his little girl is growing up. He’s so proud of her. She’s such a joy to him and she has the sweetest heart,” our source adds.

Royalty, who is exceptionally thoughtful for a five-year-old, made sure to still include Aeko in the birthday celebrations. Chris’ daughter requested photos of “her brother, herself and her dad” on the two-tier red velvet cake that she custom designed for Breezy’s birthday, which a spokesperson for Sweet Red Peach Bakery EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife! “Chris’ heart melted over Royalty surprising him with the custom birthday cake. Chris thought it was the sweetest thing for Royalty to make sure Aeko was included in the decorations since her brother couldn’t be there with the family and that she made that decision all on her own,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “He’s so proud of his daughter and he couldn’t have wished for a better birthday surprise.”

Royalty was just returning the love! ”Chris has matured into such a great man and father thanks to the love of his children. It has opened up so much in his life because he now does everything for them. So when they do something nice for him it just warms his heart to no end because the feeling he gets from them and how genuine they are really makes sure that he realizes the finer things in life,” a third source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “He learns something new from them every day and loves seeing them grow up to mini versions of himself. It is really special.”