Chris Brown: The Heartwarming Way He’s Co-Parenting Aeko Via FaceTime During The Quarantine

Chris Brown is quarantining in LA while his 5-month-old son Aeko is in Europe with mom Ammika. But, he doesn’t miss a day without having face time with his baby boy. Learn how the family is staying close while quarantining separate.

Chris Brown can’t wait to reunite with his son, Aeko, as soon as the COVID-19 travel ban is lifted. Until then, the “Freaky Friday” singer, 30, is relying on technology to make sure he doesn’t miss a moment in his 5-month-old son’s life. Chris, who’s home in LA, has been on video chat with Aeko and his mother, Ammika Harris while they’re quarantining in Germany with her family.

“Chris and Ammika are co-parenting really well. They stay in touch all the time and are constantly FaceTiming so Chris is able to keep up with Aeko as he’s growing,” a source tells HollywoodLife, exclusively. “He doesn’t want to miss any little milestones since Aeko is growing so fast. Ammika has been really good about sending a ton of pictures and videos to him all the time,” the source explains, adding that Ammika has been touch with “Mama Joyce, often” and “keeps her updated on Aeko’s progress.”

Ammika and Aeko have been in Germany since at least mid February. The model previously revealed on Instagram that she brought her and Chris’ son to Europe to visit his “yae” — another word for grandmother, similar to the Greek version “Yaya.”

Chris and Ammika welcomed their first child together in secret on November 20, 2019. They shared the news in cryptic posts on Instagram the next month in December. It’s unclear if the two were romantically involved when they conceived Aeko, or if they’re currently an item. Chris is also dad daughter Royalty, 5, who he shares with his ex, Nia Guzman.