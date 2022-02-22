Chelsea Handler’s Boyfriend: Everything To Know About Jo Toy, Plus Past Loves 50 Cent & More

Find Out

The ‘Chelsea Lately’ comic has never shied away from letting fans in on her love life. Find out everything you need to know about Jo Koy and Chelsea’s exes.

Chelsea Handler, 46, has been one of the most accomplished standup comedians for years! After gaining tons of success from her E! series Chelsea Lately, fans have felt a special connection to her, and she’s gone on to much success, creating docu-series like Chelsea Does and Hello Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea for Netflix, in addition to a talk series and a comedy special called Uganda Be Kidding Me. Throughout her career, she’s also been open with her fans about her relationships, including her most recent beau, fellow comic Jo Koy, 50. Find out everything you need to know about Jo and Chelsea’s exes here!

Ted Harbert

Chelsea and Jo dated for a few years, early on in her ‘Chelsea Lately’ run. (Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock)

Early on in Chelsea’s career, she was romantically tied to former Comcast CEO (and head of E!) Ted Harbert, 66. The pair were together from 2005 until 2010. Ted has been a mainstay of the entertainment industry. He began his career working at ABC, where he eventually became chairman. He’s worked for other major companies, like NBC Studios, which he was the president of before becoming the president of E! Networks.

Ted was the president of E! when Chelsea’s iconic talk show Chelsea Lately premiered. She explained that the two broke up because there wasn’t enough separation of their work and personal life in a 2012 interview with Marie Claire. “I would come home from work, and Ted would be like, ‘Do you want to watch your show?’ and I’d be like, ‘No, I just came from my show. That’s the last thing I’d want to do.’ That was the reason it didn’t work out, ultimately. I think,” she said at the time.

50 Cent

Chelsea had a very short-lived relationship with 50 Cent in 2011. (KCR/Shutterstock)

After the split with Ted, Chelsea had a brief fling with rapper 50 Cent, 46. While details of their short-lived relationship are scarce, the pair seem to be on good terms with each other. When 50 showed support for then-President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, Chelsea mocked him by responding to a tweet by saying he “used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend.” 50 denounced him after Chelsea offered him another chance at love on The Tonight Show! Even though it was a public callout, it seemed very playful between the two.

Public argument aside, it does seem like Chelsea and the Get Rich or Die Trying rapper have a solid bond. When Chelsea was hospitalized for an unspecified health scare in February 2022, a source revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that the rapper made sure she was alright. “When Fifty heard the news about Chelsea being hospitalized and canceling some of her shows he reached out to her to see if she was doing OK and to check up on her,” the source said. ““Fifty genuinely cares about Chelsea and he’ll always have her back no matter what.”

Andre Balazs

Chelsea and Andre were on and off for two years. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

After the brief fling with 50 Cent, Chelsea had an on-and-off relationship with businessman and hotelier Andre Balazs, 65. Chelsea opened up about the first time the pair broke up in a 2012 appearance on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast. She explained that between work and their relationship, the pair were having trouble making their relationship work. “He lived in New York and I lived in L.A., and it was a constant back and forth, flying and meeting each other,” she said, per Us Weekly. “It was just exhausting. But I prefer a long distance relationship because I don’t really want to deal with someone on a daily basis.”

The breakup in 2013 seemed like it was for good, after she spoke about the breakup with her pal Mary McCormack on Chelsea Lately, according to People. “Let’s talk about your single situation,” The West Wing star said on the show.

Jo Koy

Chelsea has been official with Jo Koy since September 2021. ( Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Chelsea’s most recent boyfriend is fittingly a fellow comedian! The Comin’ In Hot comic regularly appeared on Chelsea Lately over the years, so the two had a connection long before they started dating. Chelsea confirmed that the two were indeed an item in a September tweet announcing her “Vaccinated and Horny” tour, as she cozied up to Jo at a baseball game.

Since the relationship has started, the two funny people seem absolutely smitten with each other. Chelsea gushed over Jo in an Instagram caption of a photo she posted of herself in Mallorca, Spain, where she showed how happy she was with everything in her life. “Just sitting here in Mallorca thinking about how grateful I am to have so many people that I love in my life, to live the life I do and to be going on tour doing what I love,” she wrote. ” I’m finally in love, with the best kind of guy there is. There is hope for everyone! That kind of stuff.”

 