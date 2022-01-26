Exclusive

Why Chelsea Handler’s Friends Think Her Boyfriend Jo Koy May Propose On Her Birthday

Chelsea Handler Jo Koy
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Chelsea Handler 27th Annual Pen Center Literary Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Oct 2017
Mandatory Credit: London Entertainment/ShutterstockMandatory Credit: Photo by London Entertainment/Shutterstock (12396190c)American stand-up comic Jo Koy with Chelsea Handler throws out the first pitch before the MLB game between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles DodgersJo Koy throws out the first pitch before the MLB game, Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers, Major League Baseball, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California, USA - 31 Aug 2021
Chelsea Handler is seen arriving at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' in Los Angeles, California. Pictured: Chelsea Handler Ref: SPL5114572 090919 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
©2013 RAMEY PHOTO 310-828-3445 NO ITALY/NO SPAIN Los Angeles, January 23, 2013 MOVIE 43 Premiere held at The Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, CA. PGnpa78. (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR31872_1.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
James Vituscka
News Director

Chelsea Handler was staunchly against tying the knot prior to falling in love with funnyman Jo Koy!

Chelsea Handler, 46, and boyfriend Jo Koy, 50, are living proof that love takes time! It’s been more than 15 years since the inseparable comedian couple first met on Chelsea’s former talk show, Chelsea Lately. After denouncing marriage for years, Chelsea has recently said that she is open to the possibility of tying the knot and a source close to the funny lady told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the possibility may become a reality on her upcoming birthday, February 25. “Jo has mentioned that he has something very special planned for her birthday,” the source told us. “Whether or not it is a ring, he is being tight lipped about it all!”

In Oct. 2021, Chelsea sold her house in Bel Air and moved to a more modest home in nearby Brentwood, Calif. According to the source, it was not long before Jo moved in with her! And now that the two are living together, marriage seems to be the next step in their relationship, the pal divulges. “None of their friends would be shocked at all if they get engaged soon and then get married,” the source said. “He has mentioned that it will be a birthday she will never forget which is getting friends excited for what possibly might be coming up for them both.”

Chelsea Handler Jo Koy
Chelsea Handler and boyfriend Jo Koy walked the carpet together as a couple at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, which took place in Santa Monica, California, on December 7, 2021. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

“Chelsea’s friends couldn’t be more thrilled for her because they see how happy she is with Jo. They love that he’s so different from most guys she’s dated, and they know he can keep up with Chelsea,” a separate source told HollywoodLife. “Everybody is aware that Chelsea is strong-minded and absolutely hysterical. So, they love that Jo can not only keep up with Chelsea, but he is constantly cracking her up. He’s such a positive, fun energy and she’s like a whole different woman with him. It’s like she’s a giddy schoolgirl when she’s with him. They’re a blast together and Chelsea’s closest friends are fully on board with their relationship.”

Related Gallery

Chelsea Handler & Jo Koy: See Photos Of The Couple

Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy People's Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 07 Dec 2021
Jo Koy, left, and Chelsea Handler arrive at the People's Choice Awards, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif 2021 People's Choice Awards, Santa Monica, United States - 07 Dec 2021
New York City, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy look all loved up as they share a sweet moment during a romantic stroll in Manhattan’s Downtown area on Wednesday afternoon. The new couple looked absolutely smitten as they shared a sweet kiss and walked holding each other closely. Pictured: Chelsea Handler, Jo Koy BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BrosNYC / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Chelsea Handler Jo Koy
Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy showed their affection at the Atlanta Braves versus Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game, which took place at the Dodger Stadium in L.A. on August 31, 2021. (London Entertainment/Shutterstock)

In 2016, Chelsea gave her thoughts on marriage to People magazine. “I never understood why people would want to get married. To me, marriage always encompassed a huge wedding and a huge reception, and a commitment lumped together. But I realize now that you can be committed to someone without that commercialization and all that nonsense,” Chelsea said to the outlet. At the time, however, she was single and added that she had “no viable options.” Two years later, in 2019, Chelsea and Jo made their relationship Instagram official. “Chelsea has gained such a trust and love for Jo as he has been in her life for decades,” the second source said. “It is unbelievable to see them both finding each other in this way, as they are clearly soulmates.”