Chelsea Handler, 46, Rocks Bikini On Vacay With BF & He Gushes She’s The ‘Woman Of My Dreams’

Chelsea Handler and boyfriend Jo Koy went on a romantic getaway to Hawaii. Jo raved over Chelsea, who rocked a black bikini on the beach.

Chelsea Handler, 46, and boyfriend Jo Koy, 50, are living up and having the time of their lives as their romance heats up. Chelsea and Jo took a fun-filled trip to Hawaii and hit the beach together. Jo posted a video of Chelsea looking gorgeous in a black bikini on the beach. “It’s Jo Koy Day in Hawaii and I’m celebrating with the woman of my dreams,” Jo captioned his video featuring Chelsea. 

“Honey, they built a monument here in Hawaii dedicated to your boobs,” Jo says in his Instagram video. Chelsea immediately starts laughing at Joy. He points to two small mountains in the distance. Chelsea can’t stop giggling!

Jo didn’t stop there. He couldn’t help but share more of his romantic Hawaii vacation with Chelsea. On his Instagram Story, Jo shared another video with Chelsea from their day on the beautiful beach. The stand-up comedian also posted a video of the Hawaii sunset that he and Chelsea were enjoying together. Chelsea was wrapped in Jo’s arms on a boat.

HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY from a source close to Chelsea that she and Jo are head over heels for each other. “Chelsea and Jo are so in love,” our source revealed. “They are cutely obsessed with each other.”

Chelsea confirmed that she was dating the fellow comedian in September 2021. She posted two adorable PDA photos with Jo and wrote on Twitter, “He’s on tour, I’m on tour, sometimes we tour together. Vaccinated and horny. Funny is funny. All coming to a city near you!”

Jo Koy kisses Chelsea Handler on the cheek. (BROSNYC / BACKGRID)

Just days before Chelsea and Jo’s big reveal, Chelsea gushed in a heartfelt message that she was “finally in love, with the best kind of guy there is.” She didn’t name Jo at the time, but everyone assumed she was talking about Jo since they had been spotted packing on the PDA the month before. Even after a few months, these two are still wild for each other!