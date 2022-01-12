See Pic

Chelsea Handler Skis In A Bikini With Vodka & Weed — Photo

Chelsea Handler
Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock
Chelsea Handler 27th Annual Pen Center Literary Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Oct 2017
Mandatory Credit: London Entertainment/ShutterstockMandatory Credit: Photo by London Entertainment/Shutterstock (12396190c)American stand-up comic Jo Koy with Chelsea Handler throws out the first pitch before the MLB game between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles DodgersJo Koy throws out the first pitch before the MLB game, Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers, Major League Baseball, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California, USA - 31 Aug 2021
Chelsea Handler is seen arriving at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' in Los Angeles, California. Pictured: Chelsea Handler Ref: SPL5114572 090919 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
©2013 RAMEY PHOTO 310-828-3445 NO ITALY/NO SPAIN Los Angeles, January 23, 2013 MOVIE 43 Premiere held at The Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, CA. PGnpa78. (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR31872_1.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
News Writer

The comedian stunned in a hilarious new photo, where she showed herself having plenty of fun while hitting the slopes!

The cold won’t keep Chelsea Handler down! The 46-year-old comedian dressed for the beach in a marijuana leaf-covered bikini while out skiing on Tuesday January 11. She announced that she was celebrating one of her upcoming Los Angeles stand-up shows selling out, and she looked ready to drink and smoke, as she held a bottle of booze and a jar full of weed as she dashed down the mountain!

Other than the bikini, Chelsea had some clothing that was more fitting for the snow, including a cozy-looking beanie over her braided hair and high socks poking out of the tops of her ski boots. In the other slides, she shared all of her tour dates for the “Vaccinated And Horny” tour. After announcing the new show that was added, she got a little silly, sharing that she just happened to find the booze and pot laying in the snow. ” To celebrate, I thought why not ski through the woods, and then found a mason jar of weed and my favorite vodka!” she wrote in the caption. “Who knows how this got here.”

While she may have busted out the bikini to hit the ski slopes, the Chelsea Lately star has shown off sexy bikinis in more appropriate locations, like at the beach, when she went to Hawaii with her boyfriend Jo Koy. Back in September, she also shared a photo of herself sitting on a beach in Mallorca, Spain as her relationship with Jo was budding. In fact, that was where she first announced that she was “in love” with the comic.

Chelsea stuns in black at the Vanity Fair Oscar’s Party. (Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Chelsea Handler & Jo Koy: See Photos Of The Couple

Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy People's Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 07 Dec 2021
Jo Koy, left, and Chelsea Handler arrive at the People's Choice Awards, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif 2021 People's Choice Awards, Santa Monica, United States - 07 Dec 2021
New York City, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy look all loved up as they share a sweet moment during a romantic stroll in Manhattan’s Downtown area on Wednesday afternoon. The new couple looked absolutely smitten as they shared a sweet kiss and walked holding each other closely. Pictured: Chelsea Handler, Jo Koy BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BrosNYC / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Speaking of her boyfriend, selling out shows isn’t the only thing Chelsea has had to celebrate lately. Her relationship with Jo has been going super well. After the pair went Instagram official back in October, a source close to the comedian revealed to HollywoodLife that both the comics are crazy about each other. “They are cutely obsessed with each other. She even brags that he buys her tampons.” Yep, this is certainly a couple that can go the distance together!” they said.

 