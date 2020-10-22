Exclusive
Chelsea Handler & 50 Cent: How The Exes Really Feel About Each Other Amid Twitter Feud Over Donald Trump

Chelsea Handler has been taking jabs at her ex 50 Cent after he publicly declared he’d vote for Donald Trump but HollywoodLife has the truth behind their relationship.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Chelsea Handler‘s social media feud has made headlines like so many of the “In da Club” rapper’s altercations tend to do. But despite the seemingly bad blood amongst the exes who dated for several months back in 2010, a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that “it’s all love” between the music mogul and the comedienne.

“When it comes down to it, it’s all love between Chelsea and 50 despite their public social media feud,” the insider said. “They just have that type of banter and Chelsea is one of the very few people that can actually get away with publicly calling 50 out when she disagrees with him and she knows it. Their back and forth jabs aren’t that serious and Chelsea thinks it’s funny to push his buttons. But she knows he can totally take it and dish it right back out. There’s no hard feelings and they have total respect for each other.”

50 Cent’s ex Chelsea Handler responded to the rapper on Oct. 21, 2020. (Courtesy of Twitter)

The former flames got into it when 50 declared on Oct. 19 that he’d be voting for Donald Trump after seeing the tax rate plan proposed by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. “Yeah, i don’t want to be 20cent,” the rapper tweeted. Chelsea, who is a proud supporter of Biden made sure to turn up in the comments and responded, “You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend.”

50 later posted to Instagram and begged Chelsea to not let politics and the upcoming presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden come between them. . “🤦‍♂️oh my God this is affecting my love life now. @chelseahandler I love ya Gator, don’t let Trump and joe Biden come between us girl.#starzgettheapp,” he wrote alongside the post.

But Chelsea wasn’t finished there and clapped back again at 50 as she tweeted, “Hey f*cker! I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses. Happily! Black lives matter. That’s you, f*cker! Remember?”

But they’ve had cute flirtations since then. In 2014, the former late night talk show host posted an Instagram photo of her skiing without a top on, and Fif wrote in the comments, “Hi haters, boy I love @chelseahandler out of control. Lol.” Her cute “favorite ex-boyfriend” trolling over Trump shows that the two still have a good sense of humor about their past.