50 Cent Denounces Trump After Chelsea Handler Says She’ll Give Him Another Try If He Does

50 Cent publicly spoke out against Donald Trump, just days after announcing his support for him, when responding to a video that showed his ex Chelsea Handler saying she may ‘seal the deal’ if he does.

It looks like Chelsea Handler, 45, may be convincing her ex-boyfriend 50 Cent, 45, to go against President Donald Trump, 74, in the upcoming presidential election! The rapper took to his Twitter page on Oct. 24, just days after publicly bashing Democratic nominee Joe Biden‘s reported proposed tax plan and announcing his support for Trump, to share a video of the funny lady encouraging him to change his mind by promising to “seal the deal” if he does so. The video was filmed during her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and 50 wrote a response that seemed to prove he was willing to do exactly what she asked.

👀a what, 😳another spin 💫Fu*k Donald Trump, I never liked him. 🤨for all I know he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history. LOL @chelseahandler @jimmyfallon pic.twitter.com/Tya6EqDBFt — 50cent (@50cent) October 25, 2020

“a what, another spin Fu*k Donald Trump, I never liked him. for all I know he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history. LOL @chelseahandler @jimmyfallon,” 50’s response read.

In the video, Chelsea was explaining what recently went down between her and her ex after he publicly expressed his support for Trump and she ended up saying he “used” to be her “favorite ex”. “You heard about my ex-boyfriend and his support of Donald Trump?” she asked Jimmy before the talk show host asked her to elaborate on “what’s going on.”

“He says he doesn’t want to pay 62% of taxes, which by the way, isn’t a plan of Joe Biden’s, that’s a lie,” she said. “So he doesn’t want to pay 62% of taxes ’cause he doesn’t want to go from being 50 Cent to 20 Cent and I had to remind him that he was a black person so he can’t vote for Donald Trump and that he shouldn’t be influencing an entire swath of people who may listen to him because he’s worried about his own personal pocketbook.”

“I haven’t heard back from him yet but I am willing to, you know, seal the deal in more ways than one if he changes his mind and publicly denounces Donald Trump,” she continued. “I might be willing to go for another spin if you know what I mean.”

Before she offered to “go for another spin”, Chelsea offered to pay for 50’s taxes if he didn’t vote for Trump. “Hey f*cker! I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses. Happily! Black lives matter. That’s you, f*cker! Remember?” she wrote in a tweet, which can be seen above, on Oct. 21.

Moments before that, on the same day, he responded to her initial response of his Trump support in a now-deleted post and asked it not to “divide” them. “🤦‍♂️oh my God this is affecting my love life now. @chelseahandler I love ya Gator, don’t let Trump and joe Biden come between us girl.#starzgettheapp,” he wrote along with a screenshot showing the tweet in which she admitted he “used” to be her favorite ex.

Before their latest online feud, Chelsea and 50 made headlines when they dated for several months in 2010. Although their public disagreements made it seem like there may be friction between them, a source recently told us that they still have each other’s backs. “When it comes down to it, it’s all love between Chelsea and 50 despite their public social media feud,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

“They just have that type of banter and Chelsea is one of the very few people that can actually get away with publicly calling 50 out when she disagrees with him and she knows it,” the source continued. “Their back and forth jabs aren’t that serious and Chelsea thinks it’s funny to push his buttons. But she knows he can totally take it and dish it right back out. There’s no hard feelings and they have total respect for each other.”