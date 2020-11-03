Chelsea Handler Reveals She Was Serious About Offering 50 Cent Sex If He Didn’t Vote For Trump

Chelsea Handler admitted she had ‘a nice conversation’ with her ex 50 Cent ‘the other night’ that included telling him she’s ‘ready’ to have sex with him, after their social media feud over voting for Donald Trump.

Chelsea Handler, 45, wants everyone to know she’s keeping her promise to have sex with her ex 50 Cent, 45, if he doesn’t vote for Donald Trump in the presidential election. The comedian talked about the public social media feud she had with the rapper after he publicly expressed his support for Trump in an Instagram post on Oct. 19, during an appearance on Naomi Campbell‘s YouTube show, No Filter with Naomi, which premiered on Nov. 3. In the interview, she brought up how in the midst of the feud, she told Jimmy Fallon she was willing to “seal the deal” with 50 if he didn’t vote for Trump, and revealed it came up in a phone conversation when she recently reached out to him.

“I spoke to him on the phone and he, because I saw that tweet that he wrote about supporting Donald Trump and I knew… I know 50 obviously, because I slept with him for two months,” she told Naomi. “But I know that he’s not that type of guy. Because he just screws around on social media and he’s not always serious, so I reached out to him.”

“After it played out publicly for long enough, I said, ‘Please reach out to me, like, please call me. I do want to talk to you about this. I just want to make sure that, you know, whatever, that you are kidding’,” she continued. “‘Like, how could you support this guy? Look what he’s done to people, how much harm he’s caused.'”

“Anyway, he said exactly what I thought. So we had a nice conversation the other night for like 20 minutes, 25 minutes, and we talked about it, and you know he asked me if I was serious about promising him sex and I said, ‘Sure, why now? You know, I’m ready to have sex with people’,” the blonde beauty admitted.