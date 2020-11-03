Chelsea Handler Reveals She Was Serious About Offering 50 Cent Sex If He Didn’t Vote For Trump
Chelsea Handler admitted she had ‘a nice conversation’ with her ex 50 Cent ‘the other night’ that included telling him she’s ‘ready’ to have sex with him, after their social media feud over voting for Donald Trump.
Chelsea Handler, 45, wants everyone to know she’s keeping her promise to have sex with her ex 50 Cent, 45, if he doesn’t vote for Donald Trump in the presidential election. The comedian talked about the public social media feud she had with the rapper after he publicly expressed his support for Trump in an Instagram post on Oct. 19, during an appearance on Naomi Campbell‘s YouTube show, No Filter with Naomi, which premiered on Nov. 3. In the interview, she brought up how in the midst of the feud, she told Jimmy Fallon she was willing to “seal the deal” with 50 if he didn’t vote for Trump, and revealed it came up in a phone conversation when she recently reached out to him.
“I spoke to him on the phone and he, because I saw that tweet that he wrote about supporting Donald Trump and I knew… I know 50 obviously, because I slept with him for two months,” she told Naomi. “But I know that he’s not that type of guy. Because he just screws around on social media and he’s not always serious, so I reached out to him.”
“After it played out publicly for long enough, I said, ‘Please reach out to me, like, please call me. I do want to talk to you about this. I just want to make sure that, you know, whatever, that you are kidding’,” she continued. “‘Like, how could you support this guy? Look what he’s done to people, how much harm he’s caused.'”
Although Chelsea didn’t confirm whether or not she made the final plan to follow through with the act with the “In Da Club” crooner, whom she dated for a few months in 2010, her admission definitely seems to indicate how strongly she feels against Trump and what he stands for.
The feud between the exes all started when 50 shared a post that read, “VOTE FOR TRUMP” after he indicated he didn’t agree with a supposed tax plan that would allegedly go into effect if Joe Biden became president. Chelsea initially responded by trolling him with the line, “you used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend” to which he later responded with, “🤦♂️oh my God this is affecting my love life now. @chelseahandler I love ya Gator, don’t let Trump and joe Biden come between us girl.#starzgettheapp.”
The exchanges continued when Chelsea offered to pay 50’s taxes and also made her “seal the deal” comment to Jimmy. He then reposted a clip of the Jimmy interview and responded with the announcement that he was now denouncing Trump. “a what, another spin Fu*k Donald Trump, I never liked him. for all I know he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history. LOL,” the response read.