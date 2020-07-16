Jordyn Woods, Kim Kardashian & 5 More Stars Soak Up The Sun In Sexy Black Bikinis — See Photos

If there’s one summer trend that never goes out of style, it’s a black bikini. Take a look at how our favorite celebs are rocking their swimsuits this season.

We may be in quarantine, but that doesn’t mean summer is cancelled! It’s scorching hot outside, and these celebs are staying cool in stunning, timeless black swimsuits. From Jordyn Woods to Kim Kardashian, our favorite Hollywood A-listers certainly know how to pull off any black bikini style, so we’ve rounded up some of our favorites.

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski is truly one of the biggest bikini fans. The model always seems to be modeling them on her Instagram page, and she even has her own swimsuit line, Inamorata! Following her brunette-to-blonde hair transformation, Emily took to Instagram to share a snap of herself rocking a barely-there black bikini at the beach. The swimsuit featured a strappy design, and showed off her super toned abs.

Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner‘s former BFF Jordyn Woods put her enviable figure on display when she posed in a stunning black two-piece by the pool of her Los Angeles home. The 22-year-old soaked up the summer sun as she showed off all of her curves, while lounging on a towel outdoors. She’s definitely doing summer right!

Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie had vacation on her mind when she posted a snap in this stunning two-piece while having an outdoor shower in a very tropical location. The pic appeared somewhat candid as she turned to face the camera while water ran down her back, and she slicked her wet hair back.

Larsa Pippen

Larsa Pippen certainly knows a thing or two about flaunting her bikini body The television personality, who regularly posts pics in stunning swimsuits, shared a new bikini selfie with her nearly 2 million followers on July 14. Larsa donned a barely-there black two piece, which highlighted her quarantine workout results, including her toned abs and arms.

Kim Kardashian

Kim enjoyed a chill pool day with her sisters, including Kylie (as pictured above) back in March 2020 — and she opted for a black bikini for the occasion. She sat on an outdoor lounge chair and turned back to face the camera, allowing her long brunette locks to cascade down her back.

Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou

Stassie Karanikolaou, who has practically moved into her BFF Kylie’s new $36.5 million Holmby Hills mansion, showed off her hourglass figure, in a black bikini at her friend’s house. She posed in the stunning two-piece by leaning against the wall and offering the camera her most smoldering look.