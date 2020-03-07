The KarJenner Sisters Slay In Sexy Swimsuits As They Enjoy A Chill Pool Day — See Pics

Kylie Jenner enjoyed a relaxed pool day with big sisters Kim, Kourtney, Khloe & Kendall, and the ladies looked so sexy as they showed off their toned bodies!

Summer is just around the corner! Kylie Jenner, 22, enjoyed a chill pool day with her big sisters Kourtney Kardashian, 40, Kim Kardashian, 39, Khloe Kardashian, 35 and Kendall Jenner, 24, and the rest of the fam! The Kylie Cosmetics CEO posted up a storm on her Instagram story, showing off her goal worthy bod in a super revealing nude bikini. The crochet two-piece featured an on-trend off the shoulder top and high waisted bottom, and we can’t get over Ky’s perfect golden tan from her Bahamas getaway.

Minutes after sharing the family pool day to her stories — which also included Kourtney and Kim’s kids, along with Kourt’s ex Scott Disick, 36 — Kylie posted two back-to-back posts on her Instagram page! Posing alongside Kim, who was makeup free in a classic black bikini, the two looked absolutely incredible. The SKIMS founder kept her raven haired locks down as she served the camera some serious face, while Kylie soaked up the sunshine. Proud papa Caitlyn Jenner, 70, was quick to show love for her girls in the comments section. “The most gorgeous women I know! Love you both!” she wrote — how sweet!

Showing off just how good she looked, Kylie doused herself with a spray sunscreen in a second set of photos taken by Kendall. “Wear your sunscreen,” she captioned the magazine-worthy shots, which prompted Kendall to ask for some proper photo credit! “no photo/creative direction cred is just rude,” Kendall hilariously quipped.

The day seriously looked like so much fun on everyone’s Instagram stories, including Kim’s! Her youngest, 9-month-old baby Psalm, was right at home on Kendall’s lap in one video she posted.

The model was clad in a forest green bikini for the sweet auntie moment, while 7-year-old Penelope hung cuddled with mom Kourtney. The Poosh founder turned some heads in Kylie’s earlier video in a super revealing denim bikini and bucket hat, giving us some serious ’90s vibes!

Khloe also looked fire in a high cut white one piece! With her blonde locks in braids, she posed alongside Kylie in a super seductive campaign that literally looked like they were modeling. “It’s a campaign,” Kylie joked in one of her videos. Kim also caught the cutest moment between doting dad Scott and Mason, 10, chilling on a pool chair. The father-son duo were totally relaxed as they enjoyed the weather, and Mason looked so cool rocking a dark nail polish!