Caitlyn Jenner Gets Snubbed By Her Kids Again On ‘I’m A Celebrity’ & Fans Are Livid: They Should Be ‘Ashamed’

Caitlyn Jenner isn’t feeling the love from home as she survives the wilderness in an Australian jungle camp and fans are coming to her defense!

Caitlyn Jenner, 70, is thousands of miles from her Malibu home while she films the UK version of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here — but hasn’t heard a peep from her own kids! The reality star has been living in an Australian jungle camp for the past two weeks, and the show coordinates contestants receiving care packages and letters from loved ones to read on the air. Once again, Caitlyn didn’t receive a message from any of her six children including Kylie and Kendall Jenner — or her former step-kids Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian — and fans were outraged!

“Very sad to see @Caitlyn_Jenner not receiving a letter from her children again. Watching everyone else reading their letters from family must have broken her heart. Lucky she received one from her partner,” fan @KATLIFE12345 tweeted, referencing a note from Caitlyn’s close friend Sophia Hutchins, 22. “where dafuq was @Caitlyn_Jenner

family? Should be ashamed #kardashianappeal,” @Alibal9973 wrote, adding “Totally lost respect for kardashian jenner family in their treatment aka lack of support to @Caitlyn_Jenner.” @Junoxi_x added, “Absolutely fuming that Caitlyn only got a few words and it was from her dogs again what is her family doing?”

Contestant Jacqueline Jossa read Caitlyn’s only message — from Sophia — out loud to the group. “You are doing such an amazing job in the jungle. Show these Brits that American Olympian endurance,” the short message read, adding “The dogs and I miss you so much, we decorated the house but Baxter tore the lights off the trees already so it’s waiting for you to fix it.”

On the Nov. 25 episodes, nine of the other contestants each received sweet messages and family photos, but Caitlyn only received one note and a photo from her two dogs. “Love you, stay strong. You’re killing it, everyone at home is rooting for you especially these two cuties,” the message, likely coordinated by Sophia, read. In addition to the KarJenner clan, Caitlyn is also dad to daughter Casey and son Burt with ex-wife Chrystie Jenner, and sons Brody and Brandon with Linda Thompson — but seemingly none of them felt compelled to reach out. Kylie did, however, go and “like” a photo of her dad, Sophia and his two dogs on Caitlyn’s Instagram page shortly after the package-gate drama.

According to a source close to the KarJenner clan, however, Caitlyn’s kid aren’t trying to throw their dad any shade. “They actually have something much nicer planned for her when she returns home from filming,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They’ve been talking about throwing Caitlyn a welcome home celebration for her to congratulate her on making it through all the tough challenges and sticking with it to the end. Kylie and Kendall and incredibly proud of their dad and they know that Caitlyn knows how much they love her.”

Caitlyn has had quite a ride since the reality series kicked off, and at one point, had to lie down in a cage that was eventually filled with 30,000 cockroaches for ten minutes — gross! The experience has also proved to be an emotional one, as the former Olympian has acknowledged challenges amongst her family — particularly former stepdaughter Khloe. “It’s been five or six years and I haven’t really talked to her since,” Caitlyn sadly revealed.