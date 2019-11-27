Caitlyn Jenner: The Real Reason Why The Kardashians Didn’t Send Her A Care Package On ‘I’m A Celebrity’

Caitlyn Jenner has been competing in the wilds of Australia on ‘I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here.’ We’ve got the reason why her family hasn’t sent her a care package.

At 70-years-old, Caitlyn Jenner has been a force to be reckoned with while competing in the Australian wild on I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here. She’s managed terrifying challenges involving hanging in cage high atop a lake while being covered in cockroaches, as well as getting along with her Aussie and British competitors. While competitors are welcome to receive care packages from their loves ones, so far Cait hasn’t got any love from her famous family and only got a message from her two dogs.

“The KarJenners had no intention of throwing any shade at Caitlyn by not creating a care package for her because they actually have something much nicer planned for her when she returns home from filming,” a source tells Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“They’ve been talking about throwing Caitlyn a welcome home celebration for her to congratulate her on making it through all the tough challenges and sticking with it to the end. Kylie and Kendall and incredibly proud of their dad and they know that Caitlyn knows how much they love her,” our insider continues.

It was a heartbreaking scene on the Nov. 25 episode, when the nine celebrity campers read each other’s notes from home and gazed at family photos, it resulted in tears and joy. But for Caitlyn, the father of six read her note: “Love you, stay strong. You’re killing it, everyone at home is rooting for you especially these two cuties,” with a photo of her two dogs. OUCH!

That resulted in an outpouring of love for Cait on Twitter. “The more I watch #ImACeleb the more I love @Caitlyn_Jenner and the more I’m starting to dislike the Kardashians for not even acknowledging that she’s in there! Caitlyn got a two line care package letter and everyone else got a page,” one upset fan tweeted. Another wrote, “I’m disgusted by @Caitlyn_Jenner ‘family’ no support via any form of social media but posts swatches & now no care package sent in for her. Shallow? I think so. Rooting for you @Caitlyn_Jenner”.