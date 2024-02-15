Celebrities Who Got Engaged or Married on Valentine’s Day: Katy Perry & More

What better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than committing to your sweetheart? February 14 has been the official day of love for countless years, and the oldest Valentine’s card is believed to have been from the year 1415, per History. The outlet noted that the love note was penned by Charles, Duke of Orleans for his wife at the time. These days, V-Day is often thought of as the day to shower one’s partner with love, gifts, flowers, chocolate, and more.

Although some couples prefer a romantic dinner to celebrate with their Valentine, a few have opted to take their commitment to the next level by getting married or engaged. This year, many of the stars listed below are celebrating their anniversary on February 14. Keep reading to revisit these sweet stories of love on the romantic holiday!

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom became engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019. At the time, the “Firework” songstress took to Instagram to show off her stunning engagement ring to announce the news. “full bloom,” she captioned the sweet selfie with her love. The Pirates of the Caribbean star gifted Katy with a unique ring that appeared to be a ruby flower complete with diamonds. In the background a plethora of red heart-shaped balloons hung over their heads. Katy and her leading man have yet to officially get married.

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek and her husband, François-Henri Pinault, have been married since 2009 and are still going strong. The lovebirds were married on February 14 of that year and have continued to grow together more in love over the years. Most recently, the Frida star took to Instagram to honor her husband on their anniversary for V-Day 2024. “After 18 years together and 15 years of marriage, you still make loving you easy, fun, deep and fresh like a gentle breeze.,” she gushed in the caption. “Happy anniversary mi amor.”

Christina Aguilera and Matthew Rutler

Christina Aguilera and fellow singer Matthew Rutler have been engaged since V-Day 2014. The pop sensation confirmed the news via X (Twitter) at the time by sharing a sweet photo of her engagement ring. “He asked and I said……,” she captioned the post. Most recently, Matthew expressed his love for his fiancée in a Valentine’s Day post in 2022. “My forever valentine,” he penned in the caption of the video. The lovebirds shared a sweet kiss and posed for the selfie on their anniversary. The two are still not married, as his bio still states, “happily engaged (@xtina).”

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles and her husband, Jonathan Owens, got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2022. The professional gymnast celebrated the moment via Instagram the following day. “THE EASIEST YES I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ @jowens_3,” Simone captioned the carousel of photos. The two were later married in April 2023.

Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney

Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney might not be together any longer, but they made everyone’s hearts melt on Valentine’s Day 2015. Nearly a decade ago, the Chicago Fire star popped the question to the pop sensation with a stunning heart-shaped ring. “He gave me his heart on Valentine’s Day, and I said YES!” Gaga captioned the photo of her giant rock at the time. The Grammy winner and Taylor eventually called it quits by July 2016. Gaga confirmed the split with an emotional post via Instagram calling them “soulmates.”

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2009. The brunette beauty is his third wife and they tied the knot in 2010. Although the couple is often out of the spotlight, they have opened up about their love on occasion. In 2017, Calista revealed her secret to her successful romance during an interview with Closer Weekly. “Harrison and I laugh a lot, and humor is everything to me,” she said.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter

Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife, Sophie Hunter, made their commitment to each other by getting married on February 14, 2015. The couple released a statement about their nuptials to E! News following the big day. “Benedict and Sophie were married yesterday surrounded by their close friends and family. It was a magical day,” the note read. The duo now share three children and have been married nearly a decade.