Harrison Ford’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Marriage To Calista Flockhart & Past Relationships

Harrison Ford has been a Hollywood heartthrob since he first lit up the screen as hunky Han Solo in 1977’s Star Wars. His matinee idol status was solidified as the adventurous archeologist Dr. Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark and its numerous sequels. With Working Girl and Witness, Harrison’s movie star magnetism was undeniable. It’s no wonder he has had a string of high-profile relationships in Tinseltown, including three marriages. Find out all about his relationships below!

Mary Marquardt

Harrison and Mary Marquardt, who was born in 1945, wed in June 18, 1964 after meeting at the liberal arts college, Ripon College, in Ripon, Wisconsin. Mary graduated with a degree in Culinary Arts and had a career in the food industry while Harrison worked his way up in Hollywood. The couple welcomed their first son, Benjamin, on September 22, 1966. Their second child, Willard, was born on May 14, 1969. Benjamin would go on to follow in his mother’s footsteps as he became a renowned chef and restauranteur in Los Angeles, while Willard owns a boxing gym called Strong Sports Gym and his own fashion line, Ludwig Clothing Company. The pair eventually called it quits in 1979.

Decades later, the divorce gained renewed attention after Harrison’s Star Wars co-star, Carrie Fisher, alleged she and Harrison had an affair while filming the sci-fi blockbuster, during the time he was married to Mary. In her 2016 memoir The Princess Diarist, Carrie wrote of the three-month long tryst, which she claims happened while she was 19 and Harrison was 33. “I was so inexperienced, but I trusted something about him,” she said. “He was kind.” And in an interview with People around the time the book was published, Carrie revealed, “It was so intense. It was Han and Leia during the week, and Carrie and Harrison during the weekend.”

Melissa Mathison

Melissa Mathison was born on June 3, 1950 in Los Angeles and became well known in Hollywood for writing the screenplays for 1979’s The Black Stallion and 1982’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, the latter of which garnered her a nomination for Best Original Screenplay. As a friend of Francis Ford Coppola, Melissa often visited the set of Apocalypse Now, where she met Harrison, per ABC. In 1983, the couple decided to make it official and married. In 1987, they welcomed son Malcolm and three years later a daughter named Georgia. In 2000, they tried a trial separation before officially filing for divorce in 2004, although it was reported they remained on good terms. “The couple is very friendly and everything is very amicable,” a spokesperson for Harrison told ABC at the time. In 2015, Melissa died at the age of 65 after a battle with cancer.

Calista Flockhart

Born on November 11, 1964 in Illinois, Calista Flockhart took her talents to Tinseltown and had her big break in 1997 as the titular heroine in David E. Kelley’s television series Ally McBeal. Later in her career, she would star in Brothers & Sisters and Supergirl. During her appearance at the 2002 Golden Globes, Calista met Harrison and the two immediately hit it off. As Harrison was still in the midst of his divorce from Melissa, the pair would keep their relationship low key at first, eventually saying “I do” in 2010. Harrison would go on to adopt Calista’s son Liam, whom she adopted at birth in 2001. Although the adorable couple have a 22-year age gap, they are going stronger than ever. Perhaps it is their shared sense of humor that has kept the pair together for almost 2 decades! “Harrison and I laugh a lot, and humor is everything to me,” Calista told Closer Weekly in 2017.