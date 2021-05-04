Billie Lourd Honors Late Mom Carrie Fisher By Dressing Son As Princess Leia On Star Wars Day

The Force is strong in this one. As part of ‘May The Fourth,’ Billie Lourd paid tribute to her mom, Carrie Fisher, by giving her six-month-old son, Kingston, a set of Princess Leia hair buns!

Billie Lourd ushered in Star Wars Day – aka May 4, or “May The Fourth” – in the cutest way possible. Billie, 28, who played Lieutenant Kaydel Ko Connix in the most recent Star Wars trilogy, posted a picture of her and Austen Rydell’s newborn son, Kingston, watching the end of the first Star Wars movie. As six-month-old Kingston gazed at his late grandmother, Carrie Fisher, he wore a knit cap that mirrored Carrie’s iconic hair buns in the first movie. If that wasn’t amazing enough, Billie flipped her baby boy over to show that he was wearing a Princess Leia onesie.

“This is everything,” commented Billie Scream Queens co-star Emma Roberts. Kelly Ripa posted a pair of “So Happy I’m Crying” emojis along with a string of hearts. Leslie Grossman also left behind hearts, as she was full of love at the sight of this tribute. Joonas Suotamo, who took over the role of Chewbacca from Peter Mayhew in the latest trilogy, also left a heart emoji (because there’s no Wookie emoji yet.) Other fans marveled at what is possibly the perfect tribute on this most ostentatious of holidays.

Sadly, Carrie passed away in 2016 at the age of 60, due to a heart attack. However, every May 4th brings a new chance to celebrate the life and legacy of one of pop culture’s biggest icons.

Billie and Austen welcomed their boy in late 2020. “Introducing…Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell,” Billie captioned a shot of Kingston’s feet that she posted to Instagram on Sept. 24, much to the shock of everyone. Billie had used some Jedi mind trick to keep her pregnancy under wraps because no one seemingly knew she had a bun in her oven. However, once Kingston was out, Billie couldn’t keep the news to herself. (Also, it doesn’t take a Mandalorian Amban phase-pulse blaster to scope out the tribute to Carrie that Billie and Austen snuck into Kingston’s name.)

What made the baby more of a surprise is that mere months before Kingston’s birth, Austen revealed that Billie “said YES!!” to his proposal. “Actually, she said ‘Duhhh,’ but I guess that’s even better than a yes?” he captioned an Instagram Gallery of them together. Nowhere in any of the pics does one see a bump or any indication that there’s a baby on the way.

“He’s not technically a quarantine baby. And I want to make that known because a lot of people are having trendy quarantine babies. Kingston was conceived before quarantine,” Billie later told restauranteur/her stepdad Bruce Bozzi, on his SiriusXM show, Quarantined With Bruce. “He’s technically just a Caribbean [vacation] baby.”