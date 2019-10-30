Carrie Fisher Had Stoned Sleepovers With ‘Star Wars’ Co-Star Harrison Ford, New Book Claims

Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford’s affair in the 1970s apparently involved smoking weed once a week together, according to a new bio of the actress — and nobody knew about their ‘stoned sleepovers.’

Carrie Fisher shocked fans when she revealed in her 2016 memoir that she slept with her Star Wars love interest, Harrison Ford. But that’s apparently just the beginning of what happened during their three-month affair, according to a new biography of the late actress. Carrie and Harrison met while auditioning for Star Wars: A New Hope, the first film in the series, in 1976; she was 19 years old, and he, 33. If it wasn’t already clear from their intense chemistry onscreen as Princess Leia and Han Solo, they instantly hit it off. They lit it up, too. During their passionate, albeit short-lived affair, the twosome allegedly had a standing weekly date, where they’d get together, get stoned, and have a sleepover.

Their co-stars, including Mark Hamill, apparently didn’t know about their sleepovers until “decades” later, according to Sheila Weller, the author of Carrie Fisher: A Life on the Edge. Harrison reportedly used to sell weed in Hollywood to make ends meet before landing Star Wars, and the new biography says he blazed on the way to set, and between takes. As for Carrie, she told The Daily Beast in a 2015 interview that she began smoking weed when she was 13, and stopped six years later while filming Star Wars after her experience with it turned “nasty.” She clarified in her 2008 memoir, Wishful Drinking, that nasty experience was smoking an extremely strong strain of weed that made her “forget most of 1976.”

“Where at the onset it was all giggles and munchies and floating in a friendly haze – it suddenly became creepy and dark and scary… This was when I was about 19, while I was filming Star Wars,” Carrie wrote. She revealed in The Princess Diarist eight years later that it was Harrison who gave her the weed. He’s never confessed to that particular anecdote, but has copped to smoking a little reefer.

Carrie Fisher: A Life on the Edge hits bookshelves on November 12. Carrie’s final film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, debuts on December 20, 2019.