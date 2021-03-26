Calista Flockhart: Then & Now Photos Of ‘Ally McBeal’ Superstar From Her TV Start To Now

Celebrate the rumored ‘Ally McBeal’ revival by taking a look back at star Calista Flockhart through the years!

Could it be? With dozens of our favorite ’90s shows, like The Conners, Punky Brewster, Will and Grace, Saved By The Bell, and more getting revivals lately, it was only a matter that Ally McBeal would soon make a return. And that’s just what’s happening! Nineteen years after the much-beloved legal comedy went off the air, a limited series revival is reportedly in early development. And what better way to celebrate show’s iconic star, Calista Flockhart, than by taking a look at her transformation over the years?

Calista, 56, started her career in theater, starring in the Broadway productions of The Birdcage and Three Sisters. But it wasn’t until Ally McBeal premiered in 1997 that she became a bonafide star. Calista played the titular character, a lawyer whose love life is just a little complicated. The legal dramedy became an instant hit and sparked a nationwide conversation about feminism. She won the Golden Globe for the role in 1998, and even appeared on the cover of TIME Magazine the same year!

Ally McBeal ended in 2002. But Calista’s career continued to thrive. She joined the ensemble cast of the drama Brothers & Sisters, which centered around a wealthy family in the wake of their father’s death, in 2006. Calista played Kitty Welker opposite onscreen husband Rob Lowe for five seasons before the show ended in 2011.

After with a number of film, television, and theater roles (including A Midsummer Night’s Dream), Calista made a triumphant return to the small screen with Supergirl. The actress plays media magnate and CatCo founder Cat Grant, who’s always meddling in Kara’s affairs. Calista has a fairytale romance, too.

She met Star Wars and Indiana Jones legend Harrison Ford at the 2002 Golden Globe Awards, and they hit it off immediately. After seven years of bliss, the couple became engaged in 2009. They wed in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in June 2010. Together, they have one son: Liam Flockhart Ford, whom Calista adopted at birth in 2001. To see photos of Calista through the years, scroll through our gallery above!