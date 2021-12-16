Benedict Cumberbatch’s Children: Everything To Know About His 3 Kids

In addition to his successful career as an actor, Benedict Cumberbatch is the proud father of three sons. Find out more about his adorable brood here.

Benedict Cumberbatch, 45, has quickly risen to all-star status in Hollywood, starting out as a beloved favorite on BBC’s Sherlock. He’s since starred in blockbuster films like Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War, while also taking on prestige roles in films like The Imitation Game and Jane Campion‘s latest Oscar-worthy The Power of the Dog.

The London native is also the father to three children whom he shares with wife Sophie Turner, a theater director and playwright, to whom he’s been married since 2015. Over the course of their marriage, they welcomed sons Christopher, Hal, and Finn.

Ever the busy actor, Benedict noted how he also wants to look into more “child-friendly” roles in the future, to be an example to his kids. “I want them to know what I do for a living and they can’t always because of the certification of my films, we’ll all be a lot older by the time they get to see them,” he told Good Morning Britain in 2017. “I would definitely like to do some child-friendly work in the future, I’ve done a bit but there might be a bit more of that.”

Find out more about Benedict and Sophie’s children, from oldest to youngest below.

Christopher Carlton Cumberbatch

The first of the “Cumberbabies,” Christopher, was born June 1, 2015. The boy got his “Carlton” middle name from his paternal grandfather, and is reportedly affectionately known as “Kit” by his parents. In an interview with the Daily Mail in 2015, Benedict shared how becoming a parent has affected him. “For years, I assumed my parents to be one thing, but when you have children yourself your perception of them changes, as does the things they have done over the years.”

He went on, “You interpret events and actions differently and take a much deeper understanding of what it is they did for you and went through for you. It’s a lovely thing.”

Hal Auden Cumberbatch

Hal Auden Cumberbatch was born March 3, 2017. When appearing on Live With Kelly and Ryan in 2016, Benedict noted how he and his wife Sophie were preparing for baby number two. “They say it takes a village for one and it probably takes a city for two,” he laughed about preparing for his second child, saying that he and Sophie were prepared for the young one “as much as you can be” and noted how “exciting” the news of the forthcoming child was.

Finn Cumberbatch

Finn Cumberbatch was born in 2019. Much like his older brothers, Benedict and Sophie have kept their child out of limelight, focusing on keeping the family structure tight and keeping things low-key. “Having a baby ― it’s massive. And on a very unexpected level. Suddenly I understood my parents much more profoundly than I ever had before,” he told Vogue UK in 2016. “I was expecting, with ‘Hamlet,’ that it might be a hindrance to be a father, because it’s all about being a son. But it’s the opposite. You understand much more about being a son, becoming a father.”