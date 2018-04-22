Benedict Cumberbatch Calls ‘Sherlock’ Co-Star Martin Freeman ‘Pathetic’ For Bashing Fans

Okay, this is getting ugly! After ‘Sherlock’ star Martin Freeman claimed fans are ruining the show, co-star Benedict Cumberbatch is striking back!

Although Benedict Cumberbatch, 41, and Martin Freeman, 46, play a lovable mystery-solving duo on television, something serious has definitely come between the actors! In March, Freeman admitted to The Daily Telegraph that, despite the success of the series, the pressure from their rabid fanbase robs the experience of some fun for him. “Being in that show, it is a mini-Beatles thing,” he said. “People’s expectations, some of it’s not fun any more. It’s not a thing to be enjoyed, it’s a thing of: ‘You better f**king do this, otherwise you’re a c**t.’ That’s not fun anymore.”

Now, Cumberbatch is responding to his co-star’s misgivings. “It’s pretty pathetic if that’s all it takes to let you not want to take grip of your reality. What, because of expectations?” he also told the publication. “I don’t know. I don’t necessarily agree with that.” Yikes! This difference of opinion arrives just as fans are anxiously waiting to learn if there will be a fifth season. Only Cumberbatch is signed on so far.

The actor behind the legendary sleuth went on to add that he understands Freeman’s perspective on the show’s deeply invested fans but he doesn’t share the stress. “There’s a level of obsession where [the franchise] becomes theirs even though we’re the ones making it,” he continued. “But I just don’t feel affected by that in the same way, I have to say.”

Outside of working together on the acclaimed BBC series, Martin and Cumberbatch also collaborated on the Hobbit trilogy. Fans will remember that while Martin had the starring role, Cumberbatch portrayed Smaug, the villainous dragon. With such a longstanding history together, it’s hard to believe this disagreement will last. But it definitely casts doubts on Martin ever taking on Dr. Watson again.