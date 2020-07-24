Eva Longoria, 45, Shows Off Fit Figure In Exercise Clothes & 5 More Stars Slaying In Post-Workout Selfies

Hollywood’s hottest stars love showing off their hard work after a grueling workout — aka, the unofficial official post-workout selfie. See Eva Longoria, Ayesha Curry and more stars sporting their favorite workout gear after getting their sweat on!

Eva Longoria is the latest star to share a post-workout mirror selfie, and she’s never looked better! The Desperate Housewives alum, 45, took to Instagram on July 23 to reveal she’s “feeling fit.” Eva showed off her toned arms by flexing her muscles in the mirror. She also gave some insight into her new favorite activewear brand, Girlfriend, which she tagged in the post. “Love this brand @Girlfriend which is made from recycled post consumer plastic bottles!!!” she wrote in the caption of her selfie.

You can’t talk about the workouts without mentioning Jennifer Lopez. The Hustlers star is more in shape at age 50 than ever before, and it’s due in part to her consistency and dedication to living a healthy lifestyle. J-Lo and her fiance, Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez often hit the gym together and enjoy outdoor bike rides. HollywoodLife previously spoke with Jeff Lee, the Chief Operating Officer at Alex Rodriguez Corporation, who travels with the couple, to get a better idea of their fitness routine.

“They’re both extremely fit people and very healthy people. They eat clean, they don’t drink, party or smoke. She doesn’t drink at all,” Lee said during an exclusive interview in 2018. “I work out with both of them and I feel that Alex and I have an extremely good rhythm, but I always feel intimated when she’s working out because she’s probably the one person I can’t keep up with,” he explained, adding, “Jennifer gets her game face on! It’s intimating how hard she works out.”

Another celeb who’s made fitness a big part of her lifestyle is Khloe Kardashian. The known fitness fanatic even created her own active line, Good American, for women of all shapes and sizes to feel comfortable and confident while exercising. The mother-of-one has said that she prefers to work out in the morning around 5 AM, so she’s able to enjoy morning breakfast with her daughter True Thompson.

Olivia Culpo is another star who maintains a healthy lifestyle and workout regimen. She enjoys workouts with her sisters, Sophie and Aurora Culpo. As for one of her go-to workout brands? — Alo Yoga! Her good friend, fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit covergirl, Kate Bock also loves the trendy brand, among others including SETActive and Joah Brown.

Shay Mitchell is a multitasker at best, as seen in this particular post-workout selfie, below. The new mom, who loves a good circuit, has mastered exercising at home, while being a full-time working mom. And, so what if she caps off a living room workout with a glass of Vino. Sometimes you’ve got to treat yourself! It’s called, balance.

It’s no secret that Kourtney Kardashian lives a very clean, organic, and recently KETO lifestyle. The au naturale mom of three is the founder of the lifestyle website, Poosh, which offers tips, tricks and more useful information about living well. As seen in the below photo, she enjoys boxing to stay toned and tough. Kourt also loves outdoor workouts, jump-roping and interval exercises.

One of our favorite fit moms is Ayesha Curry. The cookbook connoisseur recently revealed she lost 35 pounds with the help of FitBit — something HollywoodLife chatted with her about in July of 2020. As for her go-to workouts? — “My favorites are cycling on my Peloton, as I can see my stats right in my Fitbit dashboard, and HIIT workouts,” she told us during an exclusive interview. “Toning my arms has always been a challenge, so I’m always looking for exercises that target that part of my body. One of the Fitbit Premium workouts I created is a favorite of mine that I’ve been doing lately and seeing results from.”